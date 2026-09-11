PM Modi bats for 'dialogue, diplomacy' to resolve conflicts in meeting with Putin on BRICS sidelines

Dialogue and diplomacy stand of utmost importance on the path to resolving conflicts, and India remains committed to assisting in any peace efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit being held in New Delhi.

Putin landed earlier in the day for a three-day visit to attend the BRICS Summit 2026. He met PM Modi at the Bharat Mandapam in the evening as the two leaders held talks on bilateral cooperation across political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to-people ties.

Putin and Modi shared a warm hug before beginning their second meeting this year. The two leaders had previously met on the sidelines of the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek on August 31, less than two weeks ago.

PM Modi discusses West Asia, Ukraine conflicts with Putin

During the meeting, Modi and Putin discussed India-Russia engagement in the multilateral sphere, in particular in BRICS under India's Chairship for 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Prime Minister and Putin discussed the war in the Middle East and conflicts in the Black Sea region, which have affected maritime trade as well as the safety and security of Indian sailors. Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only way forward to resolve such conflicts.

"The Prime Minister once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward in resolving conflicts and India stood ready to assist in peace efforts," it added.

Putin has now invited Modi to the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit to be held in Russia. The Prime Minister accepted the invitation, and the dates of the event will be decided as per mutual convenience through diplomatic channels.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, the renowned work of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, which contains extensive writings on agriculture and farmers.

Following their bilateral meeting, Modi and Putin travelled together in the Russian President’s car. This marked the third time the two leaders have shared a car.

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