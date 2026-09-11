Mercedes GLC Electric India lunch by end-2026, bookings begin in October

New Delhi:

Mercedes-Benz, a legacy name in premium automobiles, is reportedly getting ready to launch the new GLC Electric in the Indian market by the end of 2026. Bookings open in early October, so if you want one, it is almost time. The company is reportedly planning to assemble this SUV locally, which should help bring the price down and make it more appealing.

What really stands out is how quickly Mercedes is moving. They say the GLC Electric will hit the Indian market as a locally assembled model just about 6 months after its European debut, a record for the brand in India.

400 4-matic variant

Now, about the numbers: Mercedes is bringing the 400 4Matic variant to India, loaded with a 94kWh NMC battery. The official WLTP range is up to 715km on a single charge. Pretty solid, especially for people anxious about range. The SUV features dual motors for all-wheel drive, churning out a hefty 490hp and 800Nm of torque.

If you put your foot down, you will go from 0 to 100kph in just 4.3 seconds, reports state. Rear-wheel steering comes standard on the Indian model, so it should feel easy to handle, whether you are manoeuvring in tight spaces or cruising at speed.

(Image Source : MERCEDES-BENZ)Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric

Mercedes models with stretched wheelbase for India

While some Mercedes models offer a stretched wheelbase for India, the GLC Electric sticks to the standard 2,972mm. The long-wheelbase version stays exclusive to China, and Mercedes has no plans to change that for India.

Design: Modern and distinctive

Design-wise, the GLC Electric looks modern and distinctive. You get star-patterned LED lights, an illuminated grille, and those signature rounded shapes. Go for the AMG Line for sportier bumpers, and you can choose wheels up to 21 inches. Step inside, and the first thing you’ll notice is the massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen—it stretches right across the cabin, integrating driver, center, and passenger displays all in one bold panel.

MBUX system with fresh menus

Mercedes has updated the MBUX system with fresh menus and built-in AI assistance, but they are also bringing back real physical buttons and rotary controls for key functions, including the steering wheel and center console. Old school, but practical.

Price in India

Expect the GLC Electric to come in at around Rs 80–90 lakh (ex-showroom price). Local assembly is definitely going to help Mercedes stay competitive. The GLC Electric will face off with other top electric SUVs in India, especially the BMW iX3, which is also launching next year with its long-wheelbase version. This segment is about to get a lot more interesting.

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