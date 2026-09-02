Honda to launch new 7-seater SUV and Tata Nexon rival in India by 2028

New Delhi:

Honda is getting ready to shake up its lineup in India. The brand’s looking to build a stronger position in the country’s booming SUV market. Right now, there’s the updated Elevate and the upcoming 0 Alpha electric SUV; but word is, Honda has two more SUVs in the works for India.

Here’s what’s coming: one is a sub-4-metre compact SUV, the other is a flagship three-row SUV with options for 6 or 7 seats. Both of these new models might ride on Honda’s PF2 modular platform.

New PF2 platform could support multiple powertrains

It is a new, flexible architecture Honda’s building from the ground up. Reports stated that it shaves about 90kg off compared to the old setup. It’s engineered to support a range of powertrains—think naturally aspirated petrol, strong-hybrid, and even battery-electric tech. Honda plans to use the PF2 for everything from short, compact SUVs under 4 metres all the way up to those bigger 4.6-4.7 metre three-row models. The point? Honda can launch multiple vehicles tailored for different buyers and segments, without developing new platforms every time.

Sub-4m SUV to rival Tata Nexon

The compact SUV, set to take on the Tata Nexon, is expected to launch by 2028 and will probably replace the discontinued WR-V. This time, Honda’s designing the SUV specifically for India, though they might export it to a few other markets as well. Under the hood, expect a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT. Hybrid and electric versions could follow, but Honda’s keeping quiet about those for now.

New Honda 7-seater SUV could arrive by 2028

For the 3-row SUV, Honda’s aiming a bit higher—literally and figuratively. This one’s set to debut around late 2027 or early 2028, likely slotting above the Elevate in their lineup. It’s going after rivals like the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV.

Buyers will have a choice between 6 or 7 seats, with the 6-seat configuration probably getting captain’s chairs in the second row. The SUV should run on a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol or Honda’s e:HEV dual-motor strong-hybrid system. The hybrid is expected to be especially fuel-efficient—Honda is aiming for better than 25km/l.

Honda targets bigger lineup by 2030

Looking ahead, Honda’s got big plans. By 2030, the brand wants to pack its portfolio with more models, and SUVs will play a huge role in that strategy. The idea is clear: Honda wants a bigger piece of India’s fast-growing SUV market.

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