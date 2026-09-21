Maruti Dzire CNG AMT and Swift CNG AMT with up to 36.47km/kg mileage launched under Rs 800000

New Delhi:

Maruti, a popular automobile company, has rolled out the Dzire CNG AMT in two variants—VXi and ZXi. The cars are priced at Rs 8.53 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). Now, if a customer wants a CNG sedan variant, then they may finally get to pick between a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Both the options run on the 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine. In CNG mode, then the owners will be looking at 70hp and 101Nm of torque. The AMT is more efficient, offering a claimed 36.47km per kilo, while the manual gives you 33.73km per kilo.

Dzire CNG AMT: Features

Inside the Dzire CNG AMT, not much has changed compared to the petrol VXi and ZXi trims. There’s a 55-litre CNG tank in the boot.

Talking about the key features, it includes 15-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, a reverse parking camera, TPMS, a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus automatic climate control.

Maruti Swift CNG AMT: Price and variants

Now, talking about the Swift CNG AMT—the hatch variant will be available at a starting price of Rs 7.92 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in VXi, VXi (O), and ZXi variants.

It is powered by the same 1.2-litre Z-Series engine, putting out 70hp and 102Nm on CNG. On petrol, it delivers 83hp and 112.4Nm. Mileage is strong here too:

The AMT version claims 35.34km/kg

While the manual delivers 32.85km/kg.

Feature-wise, the Swift CNG AMT packs a punch:

15-inch wheels

height-adjustable driver’s seat

six speakers

wireless charging

rear wiper and washer

automatic air conditioning

adjustable headrests

Like the Dzire, it has a 55-litre CNG tank in the boot.

With these new models, Maruti is seriously ramping up its CNG lineup with automatics. The Baleno now joins the party too, so buyers have more CNG automatic choices than ever – whether they are after a hatchback or a sedan.

Maruti Suzuki has also rolled out the Baleno CNG with an AMT gearbox at Rs 8.32 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). The car comes in two variants – Delta or Zeta – both of which come equipped with this new powertrain mix. Now, the Baleno lineup covers four options: petrol manual, petrol AMT, CNG manual and CNG AMT.

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