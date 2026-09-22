Tata Sierra Dark Edition Launched under Rs 1400000: Check exterior, interior and engine details

New Delhi:

Tata Motors has just rolled out the new Sierra Dark Edition in the Indian market, right after launching the Sierra Legend Series. This new edition stretches from the base Pure L model all the way up to the top-tier Accomplished+ variant. What sets it apart? The whole look—inside and out—is blacked out, with dark styling touches and sharp contrasting details in the cabin. Prices start at Rs 13.99 lakh and go up to Rs 21.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Sierra Dark Edition: Price in India

If you are checking the numbers, the Pure L Dark comes in at Rs 13.99 lakh, and the Accomplished+ Dark tops out at Rs 21.59 lakh. The entry-level Pure L Dark costs about Rs 20,000 more than its standard version, while the higher Dark Edition trims charge over Rs 30,000 extra compared to their regular counterparts.

Tata is not shy about positioning this as a style-first upgrade—everything revolves around the new, bolder look.

Blacked-out exterior design

On the outside, the Sierra Dark Edition sports a Friesian Black finish that gives the SUV a low-key feel. Forget the usual chrome: Tata went with blacked-out accents everywhere. Even the Tata logos and the alloy wheels get the dark treatment. If you step up to the high-end models, you’ll spot “#DARK” badges on the front fenders—a clear nod that you’re not looking at the standard Sierra.

Black interior with metallic accents

Inside, the black theme keeps rolling. The cabin is draped in black, with metallic accents popping up around the AC vents, door handles, the front armrest, and even the seatbacks. Seats come stitched with purple to add just a hint of colour, breaking up the darkness without overwhelming it.

Other features

Feature-wise, nothing’s skimped. The Dark Edition packs everything you’d get on the standard versions. Top trims offer a slick triple-screen dashboard: a 10.25-inch cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment setup, and a separate 12.3-inch co-occupant display. Plus, you get goodies like a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera setup, and a 12-speaker JBL Black sound system.

Engine and gearbox options

Under the hood, the Sierra Dark Edition comes with three engines: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol delivering 106hp, a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel producing 118hp, and a punchy 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol producing up to 160hp. Gearbox choices are equally varied—both the naturally aspirated petrol and diesel get a 6-speed manual, the petrol gets a 7-speed DCT, and the diesel and turbo-petrol get a 6-speed torque-converter automatic.

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