Tata Sierra EV launched in India under Rs 19 lakh: Up to 665km range, 75kWh battery, more

New Delhi:

Tata Motors just launched the all-new Tata Sierra EV in India, starting at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). This all-electric SUV aims squarely at rivals like the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Maruti Suzuki eVitara, and VinFast VF6.

The Sierra EV rides on Tata's new Acti.ev+ platform- basically, it shares its bones and a bunch of features with the Harrier EV but keeps that classic Sierra vibe people love.

Two Battery Options with Up to 665km Range

You get two battery choices: a 63kWh pack and a bigger 75kWh option. Go for the standard models and you'll get rear-wheel drive. It further comes with a dual-motor AWD setup that puts out 504Nm of torque. Tata says you can hit 0-100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds if you use Boost Mode.

Here's how the range breaks down:

75kWh battery: up to 665km (MIDC-certified)

63kWh battery: up to 565km (MIDC-certified)

Charging’s quick, too. With 120kW DC fast charging, the Sierra EV can pick up 263km of range in just 15 minutes. Charging from 20% to 80% takes about 26 minutes. Tata’s throwing in a 15-year battery warranty, which is great for peace of mind.

Off-road ready AWD variant

If you are into off-roading or weekend getaways, the AWD version delivers.

These include:

Six terrain modes

Low-speed cruise control

540-degree surround camera with underbody view

Enhanced traction management for rough terrain

Familiar design with EV-specific touches

Design-wise, you will get plenty of original Sierra DNA – with a bold stance and strong lines, but now with some clear EV cues.

It features:

Body-coloured sealed front grille

Redesigned front bumper with gloss black elements

Connected LED lighting

Signature curved rear glass design

EV-specific badging

Plus, you get 205mm of ground clearance—good for city potholes and rougher tracks alike.

Premium cabin loaded with features

Step inside, and it’s loaded with the following:

Triple-screen dashboard setup

12-speaker JBL Black audio system

Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated and powered front seats

Dual-zone climate control

Powered tailgate

Ambient lighting

Heads-up display

Digital key

Connected car technology

OTA software updates

Level 2 ADAS

Auto Park Assist

DrivePay in-car payment feature

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging support

Six airbags as standard

Safety is not ignored either, as it comes with 6 airbags that come standard.

And if you need cargo space, you will find a generous 622 litres, or 1,257 litres with the rear seats down.

Positioned between Curvv EV and Harrier EV

In Tata’s EV lineup, the Sierra EV fits right between the Curvv EV and Harrier EV. With its long range, premium features, AWD capability, and smart price tag, the Sierra EV isn’t just another option—it’s shaping up to be one of the best all-rounders in India’s fast-growing electric SUV market.