Upcoming car launches in June 2026: Tata Sierra EV, BMW X6 M60i and Mercedes S-Class Facelift set to arrive

New Delhi:

Those who are looking to book a new car in the month of June, there is a lot to look forward to in June 2026. Manufacturers are lining up some big launches, and whether you are looking for a luxury, raw performance or cutting-edge electric vehicles (EVs), something is coming for you. Here is the list of four upcoming cars in the month, what the specs are, and what the expected price will be

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift

On June 15, Mercedes is rolling out the new S-Class facelift; the first version out of the gate is the S 450e plug-in hybrid, which is expected to come with a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol straight-six paired with an electric motor and a beefy 22kWh battery.

This setup cranks out 435hp and 680Nm, launching the sedan from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. On the outside, you’ll spot a bigger illuminated grille, fresh LED headlights, and new taillamps. Inside, the latest MBUX Superscreen infotainment setup and the MB.OS platform pack in new tech and seamless connectivity. The expected price? Somewhere between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.20 crore (ex-showroom).

BMW X6 M60i

BMW X6 M60i is stated to be a luxury crowd-pleaser car whose pre-booking has already started. Under the hood, you get a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid petrol engine churning out 523 hp and 750 Nm. Coupled with an 8-speed automatic and xDrive all-wheel drive, the SUV rockets from 0- 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds.

The X6 M60i is expected to come with an aggressive look with its black grille, chunky 21-inch alloys, red callipers, and plush cabin—it fits the credentials. Expect a price tag between Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 1.90 crore (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda is not sitting idle either. After dropping the Octavia RS, they will bring in the Kodiaq RS. This performance-branded SUV arrives as a CBU (completely built unit) and boasts a more powerful version of Skoda’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DSG and all-wheel drive.

It stands out with sportier styling, exclusive alloys, red callipers, and a black cabin splashed with red accents—a clear step up from the regular Kodiaq. Price range falls around Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Sierra EV

But the real showstopper for a lot of people is the Tata Sierra EV. Finally making its debut in June, this electric SUV comes with the weight of nostalgia thanks to its iconic name. Slotted below the Harrier EV, the Sierra EV is set to offer both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options, with a real-world driving range topping 500km.

Design-wise, it’s fresh and modern with clear EV styling cues, a premium interior, and advanced connected tech. The Sierra EV goes head-to-head with rivals like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti Suzuki eVitara and MG ZS EV. Expect the price to land between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

June is set to be a lively month for car buyers with luxury, power, and electrification, all in one go. But Tata Sierra EV, in particular, has everyone looking forward, not just for its heritage but also because it answers the growing call for premium electric SUVs in the country. So, buckle up this month; the Indian auto market is not holding back.