New Delhi:

In today's time, many companies, organisations and more are relying on artificial intelligence. As per the recent investigations, it was exposed how simple it is to manipulate AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google’s AI Overviews. If you publish the right kind of content online, even a small blog post, these AI tools can end up spitting out false or misleading facts, sometimes almost immediately.

What is happening with the AI?

As per the BBC reporter, a fake blog post on their personal site was found that claimed they were a world-champion hot-dog eater. No credentials, nothing real. In less than 24 hours, major AI search and chatbot services started repeating the claim as if it were a fact.

Researchers pointed out that this is not just about silly food records. The same trick works for spreading bad health advice, sketchy financial tips, and biased product recommendations. So, the potential for harm gets serious, fast.

Why do AI chatbots fall for it?

Think about how chatbots work compared to old-school search engines. Instead of showing you a list of links, a chatbot just tries to give you one definitive answer. It picks from whatever is on the public internet, and sometimes, it leans hard on single blog posts or even random social media claims.

That opens the door for anyone – companies, spammers, or outright scammers – to seed the web with content built to steer chatbot answers their way.

SEO pros told the BBC these chatbots can wind up pushing people toward certain products, changing health decisions, influencing legal opinions, and even shaping what folks think about politics. It’s not just trivia; these AI-generated answers have real-life impact.

Google’s reaction: New (and old) rules

With critics piling on, Google just tightened its spam policies. Now, it spells out that manipulating AI search outputs breaks the rules. Google insists this isn’t a shift—they say they’ve always fought spam, and this is just making things clearer.

Still, experts quoted in the report are reading between the lines. They see Google signalling a tougher stance, with plans to crack down harder on sites gaming their AI results.

How AI companies are fighting back

Meanwhile, the big AI players aren’t advertising their defences, but there are signs they’re adjusting. Researchers notice that chatbots sometimes add warnings, flag low-confidence answers, or steer users to confirm facts elsewhere. Some responses now skip over questionable sites altogether.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic kept quiet when asked about their anti-spam strategies for this investigation.

But the challenge is not going away

Even with new policies and smarter algorithms, the cat-and-mouse game continues. As search engines get better at filtering out manipulative content, bad actors just shift tactics—moving to social media, influencer posts, or video platforms.

The BBC sums it up plainly:

AI companies are getting more vigilant, but users can’t relax.

If you need solid facts, do not just trust what the chatbot tells you. Double-check with sources you know are reliable.

That’s the reality now, as AI is everywhere, and millions depend on these tools daily. Accuracy is not optional; rather, it is a responsibility that both companies and users have to take seriously.