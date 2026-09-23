Election Commission sources reject reports of internal rift over SIR, say all decisions were 'unanimous'

New Delhi:

The Election Commission sources on Wednesday rejected a media report claiming an internal rift within the poll panel over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saying all decisions, including those related to the SIR, were taken unanimously with the approval of all three election commissioners.

"All decisions of the Election Commission of India, including SIR, have been unanimous and with the approval of both the Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner," the sources said.

ECI sources said that while both the Election Commissioners and Chief Election Commissioner may have individual opinions on any matter, all decisions of the Election Commission of India, including SIR, have been unanimous and with the approval of both the Election Commissioners and the Chief Election Commissioner.

What did the media report flag?

The clarification came after 'The Indian Express' report on Wednesday stated that the decisions taken on the SIR process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners. 'The Indian Express' investigation said it examined written objections recorded by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi between November 2025 and August 2026.

"Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued without their knowledge," according to the report.

The report said the objections covered issues including SIR, changes to Form 6, voter additions and deletions, appeals related to voter-roll decisions, and access to electoral-roll data.

The objections also covered key aspects of the voter registration process, including the addition of new voters, deletion of names from electoral rolls, maintenance of the voter database, and appeals against decisions concerning voters.

According to the report, the two commissioners questioned whether certain decisions and orders had been issued without their knowledge. The objections were also marked to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the report said.

Opposition demands Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

The report has triggered a political reaction, with opposition parties and leaders questioning the functioning of the Election Commission and demanding accountability from CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Hitting out at the Modi government, the Congress alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was running the Election Commission as he pleased. The party said that the 'complaints make it clear that in the three-member Election Commission, only Gyanesh Kumar's writ runs.'

Congress accused Kumar of acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and repeated its earlier allegations of 'vote theft' and political interference in the Election Commission. "Gyanesh is ruling like a dictator just like his boss Modi and is engaged in 'vote theft' to please Modi. We have said this before as well - Modi has captured the Election Commission. Gyanesh Kumar is Modi's puppet. This fact is proven by this report from the Indian Express. Modi and Gyanesh together have caused great damage to the country's democracy. But remember this - when the time comes, everyone will be held accountable, responsibility will be fixed. Punishment for this crime will surely be meted out," the party said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav described the report as 'extremely serious', alleging that the Election Commissioners are not able to perform their rightful duties.

He argued that if members of an independent constitutional body were not free to take decisions or their concerns were not heard, it would have serious implications for democracy. "This directly means that all Election Commissioners are not able to perform their rightful duties. If the members of an independent body do not have the freedom to carry out just actions or if there is no hearing of theirs, then these are extremely fatal and dangerous circumstances for democracy. For some people to betray democracy by becoming puppets of those in power is a grave constitutional crime. This is nothing less than a conspiracy to wipe out democracy," said the Samajwadi Party leader.

Yadav also urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee demanded removal of CEC immediately and urged for a court monitored investigation ordered. "Disenfranchising lakhs of voters to allegedly benefit one political party strikes at the very foundation of our democracy. Those responsible must be held accountable. After the West Bengal elections, all opposition parties of INDIA wrote to the CJI and SC judges raising serious concerns. Those allegations, however, were neither examined nor given the scrutiny they deserved. When grave questions affecting the democratic process are repeatedly raised and yet remain unheard, it inevitably raises questions about institutional impartiality. The Supreme Court cannot look away. The buck stops there. Will the CJI led Bench act?" he said.

Several opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, and CPI(M) MP John Brittas, have also reacted to the report and raised questions over the SIR process.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Wednesday questioned the BJP and alleged that the party was playing a game with the SIR process. "The BJP government is playing a game with this SIR. So, they want to remove the Muslims from this country. That is their motive. They want to make it a Hindu country, which is impossible, because as per law, people have registered as voters and living here for quite a long time, and they have to be allowed to live," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj also weighed in on the debate calling for opposition unity against the CEC Gyanesh Kumar. "All Opposition parties should join hands and fix this CEC first. Everything else is secondary," he said in a post on X.

UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut's criticism of the CEC was much stronger, claiming that the CEC would have to soon face jail. "Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail! He will have to go! Their masters will flee the country and run away," he posted on X, citing the article by 'The Indian Express'.

CPI-M MP John Brittas labelled the Election Commission a one-man autocracy while referencing the media report.

"This is no longer an Election Commission. It is a one-man autocracy under CEC Gyanesh Kumar!! Two Election Commissioners have formally objected 14 times in 10 months. They branded the addition of new voters and mass deletion unauthorised and illegal. The recorded objections to secret deletions, restorations, and form 6 changes that harass young first-time voters — all while being kept in the dark," Brittas posted on X.

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