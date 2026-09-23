What time will Cyclone Arnab make landfall and which states will be worst affected? All you need to know

The weather office on Wednesday said the Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall along the coast between 5 pm on September 23 and 5 am on September 24. The cyclone is most likely to cross the coast before midnight on September 23, as Odisha and Andhra Pradesh remain on high alert. The weather office further added that 'Cyclone Arnab' remains a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal as of Wednesday and is expected to make landfall along the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast, between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, during the night of September 23 and the early hours of September 24.

The effect of the cyclone is expected to extend beyond the Odisha-Andhra coast. The weather office said in West Bengal, coastal districts are under alert for heavy rain and gusty winds as the system’s outer circulation interacts with local weather systems.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea

In the wake of these developments, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. The IMD also issued warnings for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and squally weather across West Bengal through September 25.

As a result of the cyclone, weather activity is expected between September 23 and 28 in Bihar with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in several areas. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 24 and 25, followed by heavy rain on September 26 and 27.

Schools closed in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram amid heavy rain

In the wake of Cyclone Arnab, Srikakulam collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar declared a holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres on Wednesday in the district. Similar instructions have also been issued by Vizianagaram administration.

Under the influence of the depression, the IMD has predicted heavy rain in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 22 to 25, with isolated heavy falls in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema.

Which states will be affected?

Because of Cyclone Arnab, the states that will be worst affected include Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal. The heavy rains due to a deep depression in Odisha forced the government to close schools, cancel employees' leaves, and deploy teams in vulnerable areas to prepare for a possible calamity.

As the weather department forecasted that the inclement weather would continue, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, and Gajapati district administrations closed schools for the day, while Malkangiri declared that schools would be closed till September 24. Anganwadi centres have also been closed till September 24.

The National Rural Talent Scholarship examination, which was scheduled for September 22, will be held as planned at designated examination centres, a notification said. In this regard, authorities in the Koraput and Kalahandi districts have directed teachers not to leave their place of posting until September 25. Authorities said the leave of government employees has been cancelled due to the prevailing weather conditions in Ganjam, Koraput, and Kalahandi.

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Cyclone Arnab forming in Bay of Bengal? IMD warns deep depression to make landfall today, Odisha on alert