Cyclone Arnab: ODRAF teams deployed at vulnerable locations in Odisha, vehicular movements restricted

Bhubaneswar:

After IMD reports suggested that the Cyclone Arnab will make landfall in Odisha on September 23 night, State Minister Suresh Pujari on Wednesday said the depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal has started moving westward at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour over the past six hours. He said that due to this deep depression, there is a possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Koraput, Gajapati, and Ganjam between the 23rd and 24th of this month, and all three districts are currently in the red zone.

Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri will be in red zone

“Furthermore, on the 24th and 25th of September, other districts such as Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri will be in the red zone, alongside nearby districts like Balangir and Boudh. The district administrations have been fully geared up to ensure complete preparations in the districts predicted and placed under the red, orange, and yellow zones,” he said.

Suresh Pujari said that the ODRAF teams have already taken positions in all vulnerable locations and the fire services department has also deployed personnel along with boats and other equipment to assist people in the event of heavy rainfall.

Odisha govt restricts vehicular movement on certain roads

As part of the precautionary measure, the state government has also restricted vehicular movement on certain roads, including at Kalinga Ghat connecting Ganjam and Kandhamal. Moreover, the ferry service between Satapada and Jahnikuda in Chilika Lake will remain suspended for four days, until September 25, due to the prevailing weather conditions, an official order said.

He stated that the district administration has been directed to make all necessary arrangements, including healthcare provisions and dry rations in all locations, while ensuring that all cyclone and relief centres are fully ready.

“We are fully prepared for any eventuality and call upon the public to remain alert without being scared. The administration is entirely equipped to help everyone under any situation. Therefore, we appeal to the people to stay calm, vigilant, and alert, and to cooperate with the district administration to address the challenges of heavy rainfall in the vulnerable areas," he said.

Odisha government says it is on high alert

Taking precautionary measures, the Odisha government said it is on high alert as the depression in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and caused heavy rainfall in coastal and southern regions on Tuesday, prompting the state government to cancel leaves of employees and close educational institutions in at least seven districts.

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update said that the system lay at about 140 km from Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km from Gopalpur (Odisha), 210 km from Puri (Odisha) and 220 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

IMD DG Mrtunjay Mohaptra said that the deep depression is a weather system which is of a more intense stage than the low pressure area and less than a cyclonic storm, and he added that the system is likely to touch land mass on September 23 night at a speed of about 70 kmph. The IMD said under the influence of the deep depression, a large part of southern and coastal Odisha has received heavy to very heavy rainfall since Monday.

Schools closed till Septrember 24 in several districts

Keeping in view of the weather situation, the authorities of seven districts -- Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Khurda -- have declared closure of educational institutions till September 24. Apart from this, the local administration of several districts has also cancelled leave of government employees and asked them to join duty in wake of the IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

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IMD predicts heavy rains for Odisha as low-pressure over Bay of Bengal intensifies into depression