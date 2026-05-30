BSNL launches Rs 599 recharge plan with 70-day validity, 3GB daily data and unlimited calling

New Delhi:

BSNL, a leading government-owned telecom service provider, just rolled out a new Rs 599 prepaid plan, and it’s pretty clear that they are targeting the people who want a lot of data and a long validity period without breaking the bank. The company announced on its social media, emphasising that it's all about giving customers more value for their money.

What benefits does the Rs 599 plan offer?

The newly introduced Rs 599 recharge plan from BSNL offers several benefits for users:

It is valid for 70 days

Users will get 3GB of high-speed data every day for the next 70 days

For 70 days, there will be 210GB

Unlimited voice calls across the nation

100 SMS per day for 70 days

Free national roaming benefits for the users

The best steal deal is the total data allowance of 210GB, which makes sure that social media surfing, exploring, watching OTT or playing live games will not be a problem.

BSNL is strengthening its network with another affordable Rs 51 plan

The above recharge plan for 70 days under Rs 600 will give you enough data and calling capability for a longer span – more than 2 months. But if you think that the cost is high, then the company is also having a new Rs 51 prepaid plan for new users who are looking for economical plans. It lasts a month, covers unlimited calling, gives you 2GB data per day, and includes national roaming too.

It’s BSNL’s latest move to draw in more subscribers and make switching easier for everyone.

BSNL continues to focus on affordable connectivity

All these moves show exactly where BSNL wants to be: an affordable, reliable alternative to the bigger telecom operators. With longer validity, heaps of data, and solid coverage, the new Rs 599 plan is bound to grab the attention of anyone trying to get the most out of their mobile plan without spending a fortune every month.