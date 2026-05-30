Your home WiFi could be tracking you 24x7: Researchers warn of new surveillance technology

New Delhi:

Most people think of a Wi-Fi router as just a box that brings the internet to their whole house. But there's more to these signals than just streaming Netflix or scrolling through Instagram. New research shows that WiFi can also spot and track people without needing them to carry a phone or any gadgets at all.

This news has people worrying, and honestly, privacy experts are right to be nervous.

What is BFId Technology?

A team at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany came up with something called Beamforming Feedback Information, or BFId. Basically, it combines regular WiFi signals with machine learning to figure out who's who, just by how your body interacts with the radio waves.

Here's the interesting part: everybody messes with WiFi signals in its own way. The size and shape, how you move, even your walking style—all these things leave a kind of signature in the signal that smart algorithms can pick up on. The KIT researchers claim their system can nail down who’s in your home with up to 99.5% accuracy, at least in a controlled environment.

How Can WiFi Identify People?

When you walk through a room with WiFi, your body changes the radio waves. BFId picks up on patterns like the unique way you walk, your body shape, and even how you move around. It collects and analyses the way signals bounce or reflect off you, then uses that info—along with machine learning models—to tell people apart.

Why are privacy experts concerned?

Okay, it makes sense for smart homes, security, or health monitoring. But the potential for abuse is huge. Hackers or anyone snooping could watch where you are, who’s with you, and even your daily routines, without ever installing a camera. You would not need to carry a phone, fitness band, or anything else.

Researchers are already calling for hard privacy rules and safeguards before we start seeing BFId tech everywhere.

Can WiFi be more powerful than CCTV?

Cameras are stuck watching whatever’s in front of them. WiFi’s signal floats everywhere those waves reach, even behind closed doors or in rooms without cameras. So, WiFi sensing could watch you in places CCTVs cannot, and that brings up all sorts of questions. Who controls this data? Who gets to use it? Can you opt out?

What should regular people think?

Do not panic, as your home router is not quietly spying on you, at least not yet. The study’s not saying that WiFi routers out there today are tracking you, but it proves they could, especially with the right AI layered on top. As this tech moves forward, privacy will need to stay front and center.

Policymakers and tech companies need to draw some hard lines, or this kind of innovation might come with a price no one should have to pay.