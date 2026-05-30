Qualcomm Snapdragon C chipset launched for budget laptops, promises AI features and all-day battery life

New Delhi:

Qualcomm just pulled back the curtain on its Snapdragon C Platform, a new processor built for affordable laptops. This chip targets machines priced around USD 300, and it is already attracting big names like Acer, HP, and Lenovo, who plan to launch devices using it.

(Image Source : QUALCOMM)Qualcomm Snapdragon C

Designed for students, families and small businesses

Qualcomm is not just talking up specs; rather, this is focused on what most folks want from a budget laptop: reliable performance, battery life that lasts all day, and a real taste of AI, without inflating the price. They are aiming it at students logging into classes, families who need a solid machine for everyday stuff, and small businesses that cannot risk devices letting them down when customers are waiting.

AI features come to affordable laptops

The Snapdragon C processor handles the basics with ease—browsing the web, streaming video, juggling documents, jumping on video calls, and multitasking. But the big news is the integrated Neural Processing Unit. That means NPU is not just for high-end devices anymore. Qualcomm’s betting that everyone, not just big spenders, should get to try the latest AI-powered features.

Focus on battery life and efficiency

Battery life and efficiency show up front and centre. Qualcomm says this platform means thin, light laptops that stay cool and quiet without needing to live near a power outlet. They’ve fine-tuned it for daily work, and they claim it sips less power than the typical laptop chip.

Laptops expected later this year

You will have to wait a bit, as Qualcomm is expecting these laptops to hit shelves worldwide in late 2026. With Acer, HP, and Lenovo all lining up to launch devices, it sounds like budget buyers will soon have more choices that do not skip on the features.

Overall, Kedar Kondap from Qualcomm said that the laptops will give affordability, strong AI, snappy performance, and long battery life in one package with the new chip. With more people wanting AI-powered PCs that do not break the bank, the Snapdragon C Platform is set to level the playing field for entry-level laptops.