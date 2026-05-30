Exclusive: Smriti Khanna ends Aishwarya Rai-Alia Bhatt debate; says, 'We know of Cannes because of her'

New Delhi:

Recently, the television actor, YouTube star and content creator Smriti Khanna made her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut, an ambition of many people. She has established herself as more than just a television star through her digital presence and her persona that connects with everyone around her.

In a conversation with India TV, she opened up about several Indian actors like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai representing India at the prestigious film festival and who among these would always be the OG.

Smriti Khanna ends comparison debate

When asked to pick one among Deepika, Aishwarya, Sonam and Alia Bhatt, Smriti Khanna was quick to name Aishwarya Rai. "I got to know about Cannes Film Festival because of her. Like she has been the ultimate icon and everybody at the carpet was waiting for her. Like not that carpet, but in general, everyone waits for her to arrive, you know, and she's called the queen of the red carpet at Cannes. So I think we all I think most of us got to know about the Cannes Film Festival because of her. And at least when I was a teenager and when she started her Cannes journey, I think she is the queen."

Smriti Khanna on her Cannes looks

Talking about her favourite Cannes from Smriti said, "My favourite look of mine is from Indian designer called Ghazal Gupta. That was my look for India pavilion. And my red carpet look, of course, I mean, that was done by this designer called Oksana Mukha. I wanted the vibe to be very dreamy and very much me, like a soft glam. I told in particular when everyone was talking about my looks, what are you going to wear? I said, I don't want to make it about the look."

The actress further added, "This is not like a fashion show where, you know, I just have to show what I'm wearing or like has to be loudest or I have to make the boldest statement. It's not that. I am there at a film festival where movies are released. I'm walking that carpet. So I want to first of all feel very much like who I am. It shouldn't be about the outfit. It has to be about me. So that's why my look was very soft glam. Of course, I wanted to look good."

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