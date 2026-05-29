Exclusive: Cannes debutant Smriti Khanna reacts to trolling against Alia Bhatt, says 'It's heartbreaking'

New Delhi:

Actress, YouTube star and content creator Smriti Khanna has made a mark for herself through her work outside the realm of television soaps. Smriti recently achieved a new milestone in her life as she made an appearance at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival. In this exclusive conversation with India TV, Smriti opened up about the trolling faced by Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt after her Cannes appearance this year.

Smriti Khanna on online trolling

Smriti Khanna opened up about online trolls and said, "When creators or actors, or people from different fields, are making it to the carpet, sometimes our audience is too critical of their own people. I feel that anywhere else, when creators or actors are coming, people really encourage them. But when I see trolls and all, it's a little heartbreaking. Not for me, I mean, if you didn't like my look or you didn't want me to be there, it's fine. But in general, they're very critical, like, what is she doing here? What is he doing here? They say this instead of celebrating their own people. I think that is a little disappointing for me. Anybody who made it there, I think it's great. Whatever their journey has been, whatever they've done in their life, I think it should be celebrated. And I'm talking about criticism against Alia Bhatt as well."

On trolls targeting Alia Bhatt

When asked about the trolls against the Jigra actress, Smriti Khanna said, "See, these are faceless people. You don't even know who's behind the screen and writing what. Most of these people are not successful. I mean, successful people don't bring down other people, they would always appreciate somebody else's journey. So I don't think anybody should pay so much attention. Yes, it gets to you sometimes. If I read a bad comment, not that I'm trolled to that level, or I'm such a big actor or a name, but even little things can bother you sometimes. But you need to be thick skinned when you're in a profession like that, when you're putting your life out there where people are just there to judge you."

Smriti praises Alia Bhatt's Cannes looks

Smriti Khanna further added, "She is where she is. And you know, I don't think anything can affect her. She's just on a graph which is going up. And she was looking amazing. She was looking so pretty in all her looks. I couldn't stop drooling over her pictures. I was like, oh my God, now she's set the bar so high. But I am extremely proud of where she's reached. And I think all of us Indians should be proud of it."

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