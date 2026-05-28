Why did Karan Johar unfollow Shah Rukh Khan, Manish Malhotra from Instagram? Filmmaker finally reveals

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally addressed the buzz around him reportedly unfollowing close friends including Shah Rukh Khan, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday on Instagram. The move had sparked speculation online, with fans speculating the reason behind it. However, he has now opened up about the situation, clearing the air on the ongoing chatter.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday night, he clarified that his mass unfollowing spree is simply part of a "digital detox" and not something worth making headlines over. Read on to know what did he said.

Karan Johar reacts to mass Instagram unfollowing

In his Instagram story, Karan Johar wrote, "It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can't be national news for gods sake…please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant! (sic)" Take a look at his Instagram story below:

(Image Source : IG: KARAN JOHAR)Screengrab taken from Karan Johar's Instagram story.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday, he also seemed to have unfollowed Kartik Aaryan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Moreover, several other well-known Bollywood personalities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan were also not visible on his following list.

However, Priyanka Chopra continues to remain on his list. As of Thursday night, the filmmaker is following 74 accounts on Instagram and has over 17.5 million followers on the platform. Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARAN JOHAR)Screengrab showing Karan Johar's Instagram account.

Karan Johar's work front

On the work front, Karan Johar's latest production, Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, was released on May 22, 2026. The film has performed averagely at the box office and has collected Rs 26.03 crore worldwide so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. His next production venture is Kartik Aaryan’s film Naagzilla.

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