May 28, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Why did Karan Johar unfollow Shah Rukh Khan, Manish Malhotra from Instagram? Filmmaker finally reveals

Why did Karan Johar unfollow Shah Rukh Khan, Manish Malhotra from Instagram? Filmmaker finally reveals

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Karan Johar on Thursday night clarified that his recent unfollowing of celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Manish Malhotra and Ananya Panday was shared via an Instagram story. The move had sparked speculation online, but he has now addressed it publicly. Read on to find out the reason behind it.

Karan Johar clarified why he unfollowed celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Manish Malhotra on Instagram.
Karan Johar clarified why he unfollowed celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Manish Malhotra on Instagram. Image Source : Instagram/ Karan Johar, SRK and ANI
New Delhi:

Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally addressed the buzz around him reportedly unfollowing close friends including Shah Rukh Khan, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday on Instagram. The move had sparked speculation online, with fans speculating the reason behind it. However, he has now opened up about the situation, clearing the air on the ongoing chatter.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday night, he clarified that his mass unfollowing spree is simply part of a "digital detox" and not something worth making headlines over. Read on to know what did he said. 

Karan Johar reacts to mass Instagram unfollowing 

In his Instagram story, Karan Johar wrote, "It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can't be national news for gods sake…please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant! (sic)" Take a look at his Instagram story below:

India Tv - Screengrab taken from Karan Johar's Instagram story.
(Image Source : IG: KARAN JOHAR)Screengrab taken from Karan Johar's Instagram story.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ananya Panday, he also seemed to have unfollowed Kartik Aaryan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Moreover, several other well-known Bollywood personalities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia BhattMalaika Arora and Varun Dhawan were also not visible on his following list.

However, Priyanka Chopra continues to remain on his list. As of Thursday night, the filmmaker is following 74 accounts on Instagram and has over 17.5 million followers on the platform. Take a look below:

India Tv - Screengrab showing Karan Johar's Instagram account.
(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARAN JOHAR)Screengrab showing Karan Johar's Instagram account.

Karan Johar's work front

On the work front, Karan Johar's latest production, Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, was released on May 22, 2026. The film has performed averagely at the box office and has collected Rs 26.03 crore worldwide so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. His next production venture is Kartik Aaryan’s film Naagzilla.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter turns jury member for Biarritz Film Festival alongside Kristen Stewart and others

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Karan Johar Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\