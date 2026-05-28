May 28, 2026
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Ishaan Khatter turns jury member for Biarritz Film Festival alongside Kristen Stewart and others

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Ishaan Khatter joins the jury of the Biarritz Film Festival, which is chaired by Kristen Stewart. The film festival is scheduled to be held from June 23 to 28, 2026.

Ishaan Khatter will join the Biarritz Film Festival as a jury member.
Ishaan Khatter will join the Biarritz Film Festival as a jury member. Image Source : Official website/ Biarritz Film Festival
New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter has been selected as part of the jury for the fourth edition of the Biarritz Film Festival – Nouvelles Vagues. The Homebound actor will be joining an international panel of filmmakers and actors. Notably, the jury will be chaired by American actress, director and producer Kristen Stewart.

As per the given details, the full jury lineup also includes French director, screenwriter and editor Nathan Ambrosioni, French actress Suzy Bemba, Italian director and screenwriter Carolina Cavalli, British actress Esme Creed-Miles, Canadian actress Whitney Peak, and French actor, director and screenwriter Raphael Quenard.

This is a developing story.

 

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Ishaan Khatter Film Festival Kristen Stewart
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