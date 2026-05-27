This Airtel recharge offers 84 days validity under Rs 500: Check details here

New Delhi:

If you are trying to keep mobile costs down, then Airtel’s new prepaid options are worth a look. Priced at Rs 469, the plan stands out, and it stretches your service for a solid 84 days without even touching the Rs 500 mark. It is considered to be perfect if Airtel is your secondary SIM and you really just want solid calling and SIM validity, not endless mobile data.

Here’s what you get with the Rs 469 plan

You are looking at 84 days of service, unlimited voice calls across India, and free national roaming.

You also get up to 900 free SMS messages, which is handy for OTPs and random texts.

This one is all about voice, so you will not find any built-in data benefits here.

But if you need data, just top up with a separate data pack as needed.

Airtel sweetens the deal with a free year-long Adobe Express Premium subscription. You also get Hello Tunes and a bit of extra peace of mind with their spam protection network.

Airtel Rs 548 plan also offers data benefits

If you want some mobile data on top of calling benefits, Airtel’s Rs 548 plan is a solid option.

For the extra money, you still get 84 days of validity, unlimited calls, free roaming, 900 SMSs, and a total of 7GB high-speed data. Think of it as the plan for folks who use data here and there—maybe for checking messages or making digital payments. You still get Adobe Express Premium thrown in for the year.

Why do people consider long-validity plans?

For anyone with a dual-SIM phone or those who keep a backup number alive, these long-validity plans just make sense. You don’t have to recharge as often, but your SIM stays active, so calls come through, banking OTPs are not a problem, and you do not get caught out with an inactive number.

Big telecom operators like Airtel are rolling out more of these voice-centric plans, especially since TRAI nudged them to simplify options for people who just don’t want or need big daily data bundles. It’s clear that sometimes, less is more.