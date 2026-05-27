Airtel offers 84-day recharge plans under Rs 470: Details here

New Delhi:

Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers in India, has a couple of budget-friendly 84-day prepaid plans that work well for anyone who wants to keep their SIM active without spending too much. The Rs 469 plan is the go-to for people who mainly want to make calls and do not really need mobile data.

With this one, you get unlimited calling anywhere in India, free roaming, 900 SMS, and a spam-free network for a full 84 days. You also get access to free Hello Tunes. Just keep in mind, it’s strictly a voice-only plan since TRAI rules don’t allow any bundled data here. If you ever need internet, you can always top up with a separate data booster.

Airtel Rs 469 plan: Unlimited calling for 84 days

If you want a little data along with voice benefits, Airtel has the Rs 548 plan.

For Rs 548, you get everything in the voice plan:

Unlimited calls

National roaming

900 SMS

84 days of validity

Plus 7GB of high-speed data to use however you like during those 84 days.

This is a good pick if you mostly use Wi-Fi but want some mobile data in your back pocket, just in case.

Airtel is offering an Adobe Express Premium subscription

Both plans also come with a bonus

You get a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription.

That’s handy if you like tinkering with photos, making quick edits, or designing stuff for social media.

Airtel Rs 548 plan includes data benefits

Apart from the Rs 469 voice-only recharge, Airtel also has another affordable long-validity plan priced at Rs 548.

This plan offers:

84 days of validity

Unlimited voice calling

Free national roaming

900 SMS messages

7GB total high-speed data during the validity period

Adobe Express Premium subscription benefits

The Rs 548 plan could be a perfect fit for users who occasionally need internet access but do not consume large amounts of data regularly.

Best option for secondary SIM users

Honestly, these plans make sense if you use Airtel as your backup SIM or leave your main data needs to Wi-Fi. You will not have to worry about frequent recharges, and your number stays active without breaking the bank. For anyone looking to save money and avoid daily data packs, these long-validity options keep things simple and cost-effective.