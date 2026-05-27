Kerala: Major security lapse at Padmanabhaswamy Temple as gold, diamond valuables go missing

Thiruvananthapuram:

A suspected case of missing gold and diamond ornaments from the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple has triggered widespread concern across Kerala. A police report has raised serious questions regarding the safety and security of the temple's priceless treasures.

According to a detailed report submitted by the Director General of Police to the Home Secretary, around 78 grams of gold ornaments and a diamond-studded piece known as the Vairam Nama are reportedly unaccounted for in the temple's inventory. The police chief has expressed worry over the existing security arrangements and highlighted the need for immediate corrective measures.

Items sent for repair not returned for months

Temple documents suggest that the Vairam Nama had been taken out several months ago for repair work but has not been returned since. Similarly, a gold lamp sent out six months ago for maintenance also remains missing.

The disappearance of these valuable artefacts has alarmed both devotees and authorities, raising questions about oversight and accountability in handling the temple’s centuries-old treasures.

DGP recommends stronger security measures

The DGP's report includes several key recommendations aimed at strengthening the protection of the temple's wealth. The suggestions include relocating all gold and silver items to secure vaults, storing devotees' offerings in dedicated lockers and enforcing strict security checks at every entry point to ensure no individual is allowed inside without proper screening. These measures are expected to tighten surveillance and minimise risks in one of India's richest and most revered temples.

About Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Vishnu in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. It is one of the 108 Divya Desams which are considered the sacred sites of the Sri Vaishnava tradition. The Temple has been referred to in Sangam period literature several times including in the Cilappatikaram. Many conventional historians and scholars believe that one of the names that the Temple had, "The Golden Temple", was in cognisance of the Temple's extreme wealth by that point (early Sangam period).

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