Siddhivinayak Temple set for major makeover as Fadnavis launches corridor project

New Delhi:

One of Mumbai’s most visited and revered temples, Siddhivinayak Temple, is set to undergo a major transformation with the construction of a new temple corridor aimed at improving facilities for devotees and easing crowd movement. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday performed the bhoomipujan for the first phase of the ambitious corridor project at the temple premises in Prabhadevi.

The proposed redevelopment is expected to significantly change the look and functionality of the temple complex, which attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Better facilities, security and crow handling

Speaking after the ceremony, Fadnavis said the project is designed to create a more organised and comfortable experience for devotees visiting the temple for darshan. He said the corridor would help improve crowd management, strengthen security arrangements and provide a more pleasant atmosphere inside the premises once completed.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the temple holds deep emotional and religious significance for people across the country and added that the makeover would bring major relief to devotees. According to Shinde, the first phase of the corridor project is expected to be completed within two years.

What will be built in Phase 1?

The initial phase of the project includes several infrastructure upgrades within the temple premises. These include a grand entrance gate, stone cladding work on existing walls, roof covering on the northern side of the complex, improved flooring, modern lighting and plumbing systems, and a basement parking facility with space for around 120 cars.

Authorities believe the changes will help manage the heavy footfall the temple witnesses during festivals and special occasions.

Jawahar Balbhavan also gets new look

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis also inaugurated the renovated Jawahar Balbhavan at Charni Road. The upgraded facility now includes an auditorium, a modern library, dedicated rooms for dance, drama and music activities, along with galleries for sculpture and painting exhibitions.

School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said the revamped centre has been designed to encourage creativity and extracurricular learning among students. Fadnavis urged Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde to ensure students from BMC schools make full use of the facilities, stating that the building has the capacity to cater to nearly one lakh students every month.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister also attended the release of a publication marking 12 years of the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.