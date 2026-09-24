Big setback for Danam Nagender as Supreme Court dismisses plea against disqualification as Telangana MLA

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed former Telangana MLA Danam Nagender's challenge to the Telangana High Court order disqualifying him from the state Assembly in a defection case. The apex court's decision leaves intact the High Court ruling under which Nagender was disqualified as the Khairatabad MLA and the Assembly constituency was declared vacant. The case relates to Nagender's move from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the Congress after winning the 2023 Telangana Assembly election on a BRS ticket. He later contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Secunderabad as a Congress candidate while continuing to hold his Assembly seat.

Why was Danam Nagender disqualified?

Nagender had won the Khairatabad Assembly constituency in the 2023 Telangana elections as a BRS candidate. He subsequently joined the Congress and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Secunderabad on a Congress ticket. He lost that parliamentary election but continued as the Khairatabad MLA. Petitions were then filed seeking his disqualification under the anti-defection provisions of the Constitution. The petitioners argued that contesting the Lok Sabha election as a Congress candidate while being elected as a BRS MLA amounted to voluntarily giving up his membership of the BRS. The matter eventually reached the Telangana High Court after the Assembly Speaker rejected the disqualification petitions.

Telangana High Court overturned Speaker's decision

The Telangana High Court's Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin, set aside the Speaker's decision and disqualified Nagender as an MLA. The court held that his disqualification would take effect from April 23, 2024, the date associated with his nomination as a Congress candidate for the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. The court also declared the Khairatabad Assembly seat vacant.

The High Court's ruling came after petitions filed by BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy challenging the Speaker's decision in Nagender's case. The court also declined to keep the disqualification order in abeyance to give Nagender time to pursue an appeal.

Nagender moved Supreme Court against HC order

Following the High Court verdict, Nagender approached the Supreme Court challenging his disqualification. His plea sought relief against the High Court order that removed him from the Assembly and declared the Khairatabad seat vacant. The apex court agreed to hear the matter after the plea was mentioned for urgent listing.

What happens to Khairatabad seat now?

With the High Court having declared the Khairatabad Assembly constituency vacant and the Supreme Court dismissing Nagender's challenge, the legal position created by the High Court judgment remains in place. The High Court had specified April 23, 2024 as the effective date of Nagender's disqualification. Its ruling also paved the way for the constituency to be filled through a fresh election process.

KTR demands action against other defected MLAs

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has cited the Nagender case while demanding action against other MLAs who moved from the BRS to the Congress. "The government should take note of the High Court’s judgment on MLA disqualification and apply the same principle to the remaining defected MLAs. Every MLA who defected from the BRS to the Congress should resign and face the people's verdict," KTR added.

The broader defection dispute involves several BRS MLAs who were accused of switching to the Congress after being elected to the Telangana Assembly. The Nagender case had been one of the prominent legal battles arising from these petitions.

About anti-defection law

The dispute centres on the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, commonly referred to as the anti-defection law. Among other grounds, the provision deals with disqualification when an elected legislator voluntarily gives up membership of the political party on whose ticket the legislator was elected. In Nagender's case, the key legal question was whether his conduct, including contesting the Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket while holding the Assembly seat won on a BRS ticket, attracted disqualification under the Tenth Schedule. The Telangana High Court answered that question against him, and the Supreme Court has now dismissed his challenge to that ruling.

(With inputs from ANI)

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