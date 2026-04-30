Mercedes-Benz S-Class PHEV to launch in India with Facelifted model

New Delhi:

Mercedes-Benz is about to shake up India’s luxury car market with a fresh addition: the S-Class Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV). While the updated petrol and diesel S-Class models are also on the way, all eyes are really on the new S 450e EQ Hybrid Technology. This is Mercedes-Benz India’s first plug-in hybrid that isn’t an AMG, and it’s bound to grab the attention of buyers who want the benefits of electric driving but are not ready to say goodbye to a combustion engine just yet.

So, when is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) coming?

Mercedes plans to launch the updated S-Class lineup—including the S 450e—sometime between late 2026 and early 2027. The plug-in hybrid will roll out alongside the standard petrol S 450 and diesel S 350d.

Features:

The S 450e combines the familiar 3.0-litre M256 Evo turbo-petrol engine from the regular S 450 with a cutting-edge hybrid system. Here’s the rundown: you get a 22kWh battery pack and a 120kW electric motor, pushing the combined output up to 435hp and a hefty 680Nm of torque. That’s more muscle than the standard petrol version.

Main highlighting feature

The S 450e claims a pure electric range of 100km. That’s a big deal. For a lot of owners, it means daily city commutes without using a drop of petrol. And when you do need to hit the highway, the petrol engine is ready to take over. It’s quiet, kinder to the environment, easy to charge at home, and you’re never really worried about running out of juice.

S-Class is more luxurious and chauffeur-friendly

For buyers who want electric, but are not quite ready to jump to a full EV like the EQS sedan, the S 450e is a sweet spot. Let’s face it—the S-Class feels a notch more luxurious and chauffeur-friendly than the EQS, and people notice.

Performance

In terms of performance, even though the S 450e puts out more power, the 0-100 km/h sprint takes 5.7 seconds—just a touch slower than the petrol S 450, thanks to the hybrid’s extra battery weight. This one’s rear-wheel drive, tips the scales at 2,465kg, and doesn’t come with all-wheel drive like the petrol variant.

Production in Maharashtra

Production-wise, Mercedes-Benz is likely to assemble the S 450e in Chakan, Maharashtra—the same plant where they build the regular S-Class, Maybach, and EQS. Local assembly should keep the price competitive.

Price in India

Speaking of price, expect the S 450e to slot in above the petrol and diesel models, but still well below the opulent Maybach S-Class.