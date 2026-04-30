Google Photos gets Wardrobe tool: How the new AI feature helps plan outfits easily

New Delhi:

Google has announced a big upgrade for Google Photos: the Wardrobe feature. This new tool uses AI to organise all the clothes in your photo library, basically turning your collection of pictures into a digital closet.

How will it work?

The app will scan your saved photos, picks out outfits and accessories, and sorts everything automatically. So it spots things like shirts, jeans, jackets, shoes, bags—pretty much anything you’d find in a closet—and neatly categorises them inside the app. You don’t need a separate wardrobe app or a bunch of tedious manual lists anymore.

Well, lots of people forget what’s buried in their closets—especially accessories or clothes they have not worn in years. The Wardrobe feature digs through your old photos, finds what you have, and makes it easy to rediscover pieces you have already bought.

Want to look for all your sneakers or just browse everything you own?

It’s all right there. You can search by category, organise seasonal outfits, and even favourite your go-to looks.

Plan outfits using a digital drag-and-drop system

The new tool lets you plan outfits using a digital drag-and-drop system. Google says you can build and save combinations for anything—work, weddings, travel, date nights, you name it. You can even make moodboards and share them with friends to get a second opinion.

One highlight: there is a virtual try-on option. Pick out clothes from your digital wardrobe and preview outfit combinations before you ever get dressed. It’ll save time in the morning and definitely help you pack for a trip.

Wardrobe feature starts rolling out in summer 2026

Google says the Wardrobe feature starts rolling out in summer 2026. Android phones get it first, then iPhones, with a gradual release across different countries.

Google Photos already handles face recognition, searching for objects, cleaning up duplicates, and pulling highlights from your memories. Now, with Wardrobe, it’s not just a photo dump but a real productivity tool for everyday life.