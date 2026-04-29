OnePlus Nord 6 sold out on Amazon: Why this 9000mAh battery phone is in huge demand?

New Delhi:

OnePlus just pulled off another win in India—the Nord 6 vanished from Amazon in its very first sale. The phone dropped last week and, honestly, it didn’t stick around long. Clearly, people were lining up (virtually, at least) for a phone that brings premium specs to a price that doesn’t hurt as much. The company hasn’t announced when it’ll restock, but the buzz is already here.

Why’s everyone rushing to get the Nord 6?

We all know the very first tempting thing about the phone is the battery. It comes with 9000mAh battery capacity, which you rarely see numbers like this on mainstream phones. For anyone tired of living next to a charger, the Nord 6 is a dream. That massive battery, plus 80W fast charging, means:

You genuinely get two days of use without scrambling for a plug

Charging feels quick, never like a chore

Heavy gaming or streaming? No problem

Battery anxiety? Forget it

Indian buyers always put battery life high on their wishlist, and OnePlus really nailed it this time.

A display that does not compromise

The 1.5K AMOLED display is another highlight. You get a seriously smooth 165Hz refresh rate—so whether you’re scrolling, playing games, or just jumping between apps, it all feels snappy. The peak brightness hits 3600 nits, making outdoor use easy, and the Crystal Guard Glass should help with daily bumps. The punch-hole design keeps it looking modern.

This is the kind of screen binge-watchers, gamers, and pretty much anyone who hates lag will love.

Processor

Inside, you’re looking at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. It’s fast enough for hardcore multitasking and smooth gaming. Pair that with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and you have got a smartphone that runs OxygenOS 16 on Android 16 without breaking a sweat.

Apps launch fast, games run smoothly, and you shouldn’t have to worry about the phone slowing down anytime soon.

Built to handle life

OnePlus packed in more than enough protection—IP66, IP68, and IP69/IP69K ratings. That’s tough talk for good dust and water resistance. It even has Aqua Touch tech, so using your phone with wet hands won’t be an issue.

Price and variants

You get two options:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 38,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 41,999

Given the battery, display, and processor, it’s a solid deal that undercuts a lot of the so-called “flagship killers.”

Should you wait for the next sale for Nord 6?

If you care about battery life, want a top-tier AMOLED display, need fast performance, crave durability, and like reliable software, the Nord 6 is a phone worth waiting on.