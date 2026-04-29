Oppo F33 5G sale begins in India: 7000mAh battery phone with cashback deals and more

New Delhi:

The Oppo F33 5G has just went on sale in India, and it comes loaded with impressive features for a mid-range category. The main highlight of the device is the 7000mAh battery, which comes with blazing-fast 80W charging, a 120Hz AMOLED screen and a sharp 50MP rear camera. You can buy the device from the online stores like Amazon or Flipkart, and also from the other offline store.

What really jumps out are the launch offers. Oppo’s giving buyers a 10 per cent instant cashback—up to Rs 3,200—when you pay using select bank cards. That sweetens the deal if you are after a powerful 5G phone that does not creep into the high-end price bracket.

Here’s how the pricing breaks down:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 31,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 37,999

The device is available in two colour variants- Forest Green and White. Both devices look stylish enough to stand out.

Display details

The phone comes with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole design. It actually gets really bright—up to 1400 nits—so using it outside isn’t a pain. Oppo’s also thrown in military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H), so it’s built to handle everyday knocks and scuffs.

Performance

he F33 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Max chip—plenty fast for gaming, juggling apps, or just scrolling. Out of the box, you get Android 16 with ColorOS 16, which means more options to tweak the interface and some clever AI features.

Battery

Battery life is where this phone really crushes it—a 7000mAh cell easily pushes past a full day, even if you’re a heavy user. And if you do run low, the 80W SuperVOOC charger has you back up in no time. If you need to charge another device, for that, this handset supports reverse wired charging is on board.

Camera

Photo-wise, there’s a 50MP main camera, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 16MP selfie cam. Whether you’re shooting portraits, day-to-day shots, or loading up your social media, this setup handles it well.

Is it worth buying?

If you are looking for a big battery phone with fast charging support, vivid AMOLED display, 5G connectivity and an overall premium look, then Oppo F33 5G definitely deserves a look—especially with these launch discounts.