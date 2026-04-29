OTT subscription scam alert: Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar for Rs 299 could empty your bank account

New Delhi:

There is a new scam making the rounds in India, especially on WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social apps. Scammers are pitching shockingly cheap OTT subscription combos — promising access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, and a bunch more for just Rs 299.

Though it sounds tempting, do not fall for it. Cybersecurity experts say these offers almost always lead to money loss or your personal data landing in the wrong hands.

How the scam plays out

Fraudsters set up fake groups and channels, where they advertise these OTT bundle deals at jaw-dropping prices. They claim they'll hand over premium accounts like Netflix or Prime, plus access to Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, and so on. If you express any interest, they’ll ask for your mobile number, email, UPI or bank details, and even payment proofs.

Next, they’ll send you a QR code or payment link. Looks legit at first. But once you pay, here’s what usually happens:

Your money disappears fast.

The promised subscription never shows up.

Your personal details get harvested — and might be used for spam or future scams.

Why do so many people get fooled by this OTT scam?

OTT subscriptions aren’t cheap, especially if you want premium access across platforms. Scammers know this. They dangle “combo deals” like:

Netflix + Prime + Hotstar, all for Rs 299: Unrealistic but tempting!

“Lifetime access” if you pay today

Premium plans at crazy discounts

Student bundles that sound too good to resist

If an offer looks like a fantasy, it almost always is.

How to protect yourself

Stick with official channels. Pay for subscriptions only on the real Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sony LIV, or Zee5 apps and websites.

Do not click links randomly sent to you on WhatsApp or Telegram.

Never hand over your account credentials, UPI PIN, or bank details.

If your telecom operator offers OTT as part of your recharge, check the deal through the genuine Airtel, Jio, or Vi app.

Already got scammed? Here’s what to do

Act fast:

Call your bank and block your card or UPI if needed.

Change your passwords.

Report the fraud at cybercrime.gov.in.

If you've lost a large amount, inform your local police.

Why is this a big deal in India

The surge in OTT use means millions of people are hunting for cheaper options. Scammers see easy prey. Staying aware and sceptical is your best defence.

Overall, you are never getting Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar for Rs 299. It’s just a trap. Always buy subscriptions straight from official sources. Otherwise, that cheap deal might cost you way more than you expect.