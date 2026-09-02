Toyota to launch Land Cruiser FJ and Corolla Cross in India: Expected timeline and other details

New Delhi:

Toyota is gearing up to go big on SUVs in India as the brand is ready to roll out a string of new models – think Land Cruiser FJ and Corolla Cross, both global names, set to land in the next few years. The company is not just importing these SUVs either. Toyota plans to build them right in Maharashtra. That’s big news for pricing, as local production means they can keep costs in check and really go after India’s booming SUV market.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ expected by 2028

There is more in the pipeline, as Toyota’s roadmap covers the next-generation Fortuner, a seven-seater Urban Cruiser Hyryder, new looks for both the Glanza and Hyryder, and a completely new electric MPV.

Land Cruiser FJ could get a diesel-hybrid setup

The Land Cruiser FJ aims to debut in India by 2028 and will likely roll out from Toyota’s upcoming plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It’ll slot in just under the Fortuner on the pricing ladder and offer a more upscale option versus competitors like Mahindra’s Thar Roxx and Scorpio-N. Toyota’s using its proven IMV platform here, the same one you’ll find under the Fortuner and Innova Crysta. Globally, the FJ gets a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a solid 4WD setup, but for India, Toyota’s looking at a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel paired with a mild-hybrid system. There’s even talk about a strong-hybrid or a plug-in hybrid—although Toyota hasn’t stamped anything as official yet.

Toyota Corolla Cross could arrive by 2029

Set for an India debut by 2029, this SUV is coming out of the new Bidkin factory in Aurangabad. Built on the TNGA-C platform, the same as the Innova Hycross, it’s right in the thick of the midsize SUV fight—a space where everyone wants a piece of the pie.

Corolla Cross to offer petrol and strong hybrid options

Globally, the Corolla Cross brings a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a strong hybrid version to the table. The regular engine’s good for 171PS, and the hybrid turns it up to 196bhp, adding electric power and all-wheel drive.

With these moves, Toyota’s set to shake up India’s SUV scene. Local manufacturing should help them keep prices sharp, and more options mean they’re serious about taking on the competition.

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