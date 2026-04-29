Realme 16x 5G India launch nears: Expected price, features and colours revealed

New Delhi:

Realme’s gearing up to drop the Realme 16x 5G in India, and honestly, it looks like the launch is not that far. Leaks which are floating around online show off the smartphone’s storage variants and colours, which means things are heating up and we’ll probably see an official launch soon.

Realme 16x 5G storage variants leaked

The Realme 16x 5G joins the brand’s latest numbered lineup—right alongside the Realme 16 5G, 16 Pro 5G, and 16 Pro+ 5G. If we’re going by those models, the 16x 5G is likely designed for folks looking for reliable 5G without paying top dollar.

Here’s what we know so far. Realme’s readying three versions:

4GB RAM + 128GB storage,

6GB RAM + 128GB storage,

6GB RAM + 256GB storage.

So, it’s clear Realme wants to target both affordable and mid-budget buyers.

Expected colour options

You will get 2 colour choices on launch day: Endurance Brown or Glory White.

The company’s been experimenting with flashy backs lately, so expect something that really catches the eye.

What to expect from Realme 16x 5G

Official specs are still under wraps, but if the rumours stack up, here’s what the Realme 16x 5G brings to the table: a big screen with a smooth refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity chip running the show, dual rear cameras, fast charging, and, of course, 5G. It’ll have Realme UI on top of Android 16 too. This phone basically targets people who just want good battery life, reliable daily use, and a bit of future-proofing with 5G.

Realme 16x 5G could replace Realme 15x 5G

It also looks like Realme wants the 16x 5G to take over from the Realme 15x 5G, which came out last October. The 15x had a 6.8-inch HD+ display, a zippy 144Hz refresh rate, a Dimensity 6300 chip, a 50MP main camera, a huge 7,000mAh battery, and 60W fast charging. If Realme steps up those specs even a little, the 16x 5G should seriously shake up the under- Rs 20,000 market.

Expected price in India

As for the price, no leaks yet, but expect something between Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999 if Realme sticks to its usual game plan.