Hyundai to launch off-road SUV, could challenge Toyota Fortuner in India by 2030

New Delhi:

Hyundai is reportedly getting ready to step up its off-road game in India. They have not announced anything official yet, but they are planning an SUV that is clearly aimed at taking on the Toyota Fortuner. This follows Hyundai’s confirmation of a new midsize pickup for the global market, along with concrete plans to introduce an off-road SUV in India by 2030.

Currently, it is still unclear whether Hyundai will build the new SUV and pickup on the same platform. Hyundai has not said anything yet, but you can see why they are keeping quiet – the reason being that it could cut development costs and help Hyundai carve out a bigger piece of the rugged SUV and pickup market.

New Hyundai SUV on a ladder-frame platform

The midsize pickup Hyundai is reportedly developing a ladder-frame, or body-on-frame, chassis. That’s a big shift for Hyundai, since most of their current SUVs rely on monocoque designs. But for serious off-road work, ladder frames just work better. They can handle four-wheel-drive layouts, take more abuse, and give carmakers room to spin off different body styles using the same underpinnings.

This is pretty much the recipe Toyota uses for the Hilux and Fortuner and Isuzu for the D-Max and MU-X.

A Fortuner rival in the making?

Hyundai has already put it on the record that there will be an off-road-focused SUV in India by 2030. Still, no details have yet been unleashed by the company. They have not even dropped the name, let alone tech specs or what platform it will use.

If Hyundai tweaks the new pickup platform for an SUV, they could go head-to-head with the Fortuner. Expect something modern, too—Hyundai’s always keen to stuff their cabins with the latest gadgets, connectivity, and advanced safety features. Hybrid options? Maybe. It’s on the table, but nothing’s confirmed yet.

Is the boulder concept the missing link?

Another piece of the puzzle is the Hyundai Boulder concept. This thing’s been shown with a proper boxy shape, beefy off-road tyres, big wheel arches, and thick skid plates. Patents have popped up in India with its design, and rumours keep linking the Boulder project with Hyundai’s upcoming body-on-frame lineup.

So could the Boulder morph into Hyundai's tough new SUV for markets like India? Possibly. Hyundai’s staying quiet for now. There is no official word on whether they will use the Boulder name in production or share the platform with the pickup.

Pickup ready to tackle the Hilux: Are those midsize pickups Hyundai’s working on?

It is straight-up aiming at giants like the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. Hyundai’s still sitting on the details—no word on the powertrain or launch date yet.

If they roll out an SUV alongside the pickup, Hyundai gets more bang for its buck with the new platform and a better shot at India’s fast-growing off-road SUV market.

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