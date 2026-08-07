Mercedes-AMG GT 53 electric 4-door coupe debuts: 544hp, 793km Range, 600kW charging

New Delhi:

Mercedes-AMG just pulled the wraps off the new GT 53 4-Door Coupé—a fresh addition to its electric performance GT lineup and the new entry point for anyone eyeing AMG’s electric family. This one slots beneath the GT 55 and GT 63, models we first saw back in May 2026. But do not write off the GT 53 just because it is the least powerful of the bunch.

Mercedes-AMG GT 53: Performance and range

Mercedes claims it actually goes the farthest on a single charge. Under the hood (well, wherever the batteries go these days), you get a big 106 kWh battery, and two electric motors send power to all four wheels. Together, they crank out 544hp and a healthy 800 Nm of torque.

600kW fast charging

On paper, that means 0-100kph in just 3.5 seconds. Sure, the more expensive siblings are quicker, but the GT 53 blows them away on range—up to 793km, if you believe the official figures.

The GT 55, for context, throws down 816hp (that’s 272hp more than the GT 53), while the mighty GT 63 goes up to a wild 1,169hp—625hp more, powered by a tri-motor setup. Both step up the torque too, at 1,000Nm and 1,200Nm. Still, the GT 53 can travel 103km farther than the GT 55 and adds 107km over the GT 63 before needing a recharge.

AMG GT 53 gets performance hardware

And when you do need to plug in, you are not waiting around; rather, the GT 53 runs on an 800-volt system and supports crazy-fast 600kW DC charging. Mercedes reckons even a pit-stop-worthy 10-minute charge gives you up to 534km of range.

Other AMG hallmarks stick around, too. The GT 53 keeps the simulated gearshift trick from the pricier models, but its synthetic engine note is tuned to sound like AMG’s inline-six engines, not the faux V8 rumble from the GT 55 and GT 63.

You are not short-changed on driving hardware either—air suspension with adaptive damping, the 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system, and torque vectoring all come standard. The car adjusts power between the rear wheels to amp up cornering grip.

Aerodynamics get a boost from the active rear spoiler, which automatically pops up above 150kph. Or, if you want it up all the time just because it looks cool, you can use a button on the steering wheel. There’s even a rear diffuser to help the GT 53 slip through the air and get every last kilometer out of the battery.

Distinctive exterior design

Design-wise, the GT 53 steps away from the GT 63’s connected LED lightbar between the headlights. Instead, you get a more understated scoop below the hood, star-patterned LED running lights, and that signature AMG grille with vertical slats. The side’s got a sleek, rising shoulder line, and around back you’ll see three distinct taillight pods on each side, complete with Tristar LED details plucked straight from the AMG design lab.

Three display inside the cabin

Open the door and you will spot 3 high-res screens on the dash:

A 10.2-inch display for the driver

A 14-inch angled infotainment touchscreen

A matching 14-inch screen for the passenger

AMG keeps the cabin sporty with its three-spoke steering wheel, which combines touch controls, physical buttons, and rollers. The paddle shifters? They’re there for simulated gear changes, not regen-braking.

There’s also every drive mode you could want—Comfort, Sport, Slippery, Eco, Individual, and AMGFORCE Sport+. Toss in extras like two wireless charging pads, a panoramic glass roof that switches from transparent to opaque, and illuminated accents, and you’ve got a proper flagship interior. Storage isn’t bad either: 507 liters in the rear boot and a 62-liter frunk up front.

Mercedes-AMG GT 53: India Launch

If you are in India and hoping to see the new Mercedes-AMG GT 53, it wil soon arrive in the country. The auto company has not announced a launch date yet, and the GT in India is still only available with a combustion engine, starting at Rs 3.27 crore.

For now, the new GT 53 stays an international-only model, but with 544hp and nearly 800km of range, it’s easily the most road-trip-ready member of the electric AMG GT family.

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