World undergoing deep structural shifts, has moved beyond G-7: Putin at BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the world is undergoing deep structural and profound changes and has moved beyond G-7, as he lauded the BRICS countries for being ready for every challenge. Putin, who arrived in India in wee hours of Friday, made the remarks while speaking at the BRICS Business Forum at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

In his remarks, Putin said over 40 per cent of the world's total gross domestic produce (GDP) was produced by BRICS countries in the last five years. He said the BRICS countries comprise over half of the world's total population because of which they now have "a great dynamic, vibrant, domestic markets".

"Right now, the world is undergoing structural, deep, profound shifts. It is explained by the fact that the so-called old leaders which used to be the vanguard of economic growth in the second half of the 20th century, are being replaced by new engines of growth," he said.

"When I say old, this is just a formality - all of us understand what we are talking about. These so-called old leaders are still in possession of great strong suits and well-developed infrastructure, technological advantages, scientific advantages, scientific schools and so on and so forth. That's sad, this isn't the nature of things. This isn't the nature of humanity and the nature of economy," he added.

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