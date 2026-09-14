PLA deployment along LAC reduced, but threat remains, Defence Ministry report says

New Delhi:

China's military deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has reduced significantly, but the military threat posed by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) remains, according to the Defence Ministry's Annual Report 2025-26. The report, under the section "Situation along Northern Front", states that a significant reduction was observed in PLA deployment opposite India's northern borders during 2025. According to the assessment, 10 combined-arms brigade-level formations deployed in areas along the LAC and in traditional military training areas were reduced.

A PLA combined-arms brigade is understood in the report's context to comprise around 5,000 personnel. However, the reduction in 10 brigade-level formations should not be directly treated as a confirmed withdrawal of 50,000 troops from the LAC, as the formations referred to include both LAC-facing areas and traditional training areas.

PLA deployment reduced, but military capability remains

The reduction in deployment does not mean that the Chinese military threat along the LAC has disappeared. China continues to maintain substantial military capabilities and infrastructure along the border.

The report indicates that China's military presence includes troops as well as missile systems, air defence systems and tanks. This makes continued Indian preparedness along all sectors of the LAC important.

India has maintained a strong and balanced military deployment along the northern frontier and remains prepared to respond to any emerging contingency.

The geography on the Chinese side is also an important factor in the assessment. Much of the terrain across the LAC on the Chinese side consists of relatively flat plateau areas, allowing PLA troops and military resources to be moved comparatively quickly.

India-China dialogue brings positive changes

The Defence Ministry report also points to continued political, diplomatic and military engagement between India and China as a factor behind positive developments along the northern border.

Since October 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have held three meetings, according to the report.

In August 2026, India's Special Representative and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. During the meeting, both sides agreed to continue efforts towards a "political solution" to the boundary question in keeping with the long-term interests of both countries.

The continued engagement at the political, diplomatic and military levels has helped maintain dialogue even as both countries continue to manage the situation along the LAC.

India strengthens border infrastructure

The Defence Ministry report also highlights the work undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to strengthen connectivity in strategically sensitive and high-altitude areas.

According to the report, the BRO has accelerated work on tunnels and other critical infrastructure to improve all-weather connectivity in difficult terrain. Such infrastructure is considered important for the movement of troops, equipment and supplies along the northern frontier.

The report also identifies the commissioning of the Mudh-Nyoma airfield in eastern Ladakh as a major achievement.

Located at an altitude of around 13,700 feet, the airfield is among India's highest airfields and is expected to provide an important boost to the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force along the LAC.

Why India's military preparedness remains crucial

The Defence Ministry's assessment presents a mixed picture. On one hand, the reduction in PLA deployment indicates a decline in the scale of Chinese forward deployment during 2025. On the other, China's overall military capability, weapons systems and border infrastructure remain substantial.

For India, the report underlines the importance of maintaining adequate deployment across all sectors of the LAC while continuing to strengthen roads, tunnels, airfields and other strategic infrastructure.

The broader assessment is that developments along the northern border have improved through sustained dialogue, but the situation still requires close monitoring and continued operational preparedness. The reduction in PLA deployment, therefore, does not signal an end to the security challenge along the LAC.

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