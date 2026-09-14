Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Jaipur:

Voting for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections began on Monday, with counting underway after 63.55% of voters exercised their franchise across all 150 wards on September 11. Shri Bhawani Niketan College of Pharmacy on Sikar Road has been designated as the main counting centre. The results will be declared in phases through 15 control rooms and 150 counting tables. The counting process will determine the fate of 723 candidates who contested the Jaipur civic polls.

Apart from candidates fielded by the BJP and Congress, nominees from regional parties, independents and various organisations also contested the polls. The police administration has completely banned victory processions to maintain law and order and ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct. Strict legal action will be taken against those found violating the restrictions.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation: