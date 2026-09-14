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Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Written By: Anurag Roushan
Published: ,Updated:

Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election 2026: The polling was held on September 11 to elect corporators across all 150 wards. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward- and party-wise winners.

Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election 2026.
Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election 2026. Image Source : India TV
Jaipur:

Voting for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections began on Monday, with counting underway after 63.55% of voters exercised their franchise across all 150 wards on September 11. Shri Bhawani Niketan College of Pharmacy on Sikar Road has been designated as the main counting centre. The results will be declared in phases through 15 control rooms and 150 counting tables. The counting process will determine the fate of 723 candidates who contested the Jaipur civic polls.

Apart from candidates fielded by the BJP and Congress, nominees from regional parties, independents and various organisations also contested the polls. The police administration has completely banned victory processions to maintain law and order and ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct. Strict legal action will be taken against those found violating the restrictions.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation:

 Ward No.   Winning candidate  Political party
1    
2    
3    
4    
5    
6    
7    
8    
9    
10    
11 Shailendra Sharma BJP
12    
13    
14    
15    
16    
17    
18    
19    
20    
21 Rakesh Lata Sharma Congress
22 Virendra Singh Shekhavat BJP
23    
24    
25    
26    
27    
28    
29    
30    
31    
32    
33    
34    
35    
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150    
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan
Jaipur Rajasthan Civic Polls Winners List
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