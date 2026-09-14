'We benefited from PM Modi's popularity': CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on BJP's Rajasthan performance

Jaipur:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a strong lead in Rajasthan's urban local body election results, putting Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at the centre of attention. As counting continues, the BJP is ahead across the state's 10 municipal corporations and has also established a strong position in a large number of municipal councils and municipalities.

The performance is significant for Sharma, who took an active role in the BJP's campaign and conducted roadshows across 10 cities ahead of polling. The Chief Minister has now said that the BJP benefited from the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhajan Lal Sharma credits PM Modi's popularity

Sharma has attributed the BJP's strong performance, in part, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity. The Chief Minister said the support and popularity enjoyed by Modi benefited the BJP in the civic polls. Sharma said Gen Z has shown strong interest in the Prime Minister's leadership and initiatives. He added that young people in Rajasthan are appreciating the schemes launched by the PM.

The remark assumes significance as the Rajasthan civic elections are among the first major urban electoral tests for the Bhajan Lal Sharma government. The BJP's performance will also be closely watched within the party as an indicator of its organisational strength and urban support base.

CM Sharma's 10-city roadshow campaign

Sharma was one of the BJP's key campaigners during the civic polls. The Chief Minister conducted roadshows in 10 cities, seeking support for BJP candidates and campaigning directly among urban voters. His campaign gave considerable importance to the BJP's wider leadership, with the party seeking to connect its state-level campaign with the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister's direct involvement has now come into focus as the BJP has emerged ahead across several urban bodies. Sharma's final roadshow was held in Jaipur on the last day of campaigning.

BJP leads across all 10 municipal corporations

The available results and trends show the BJP ahead across all 10 municipal corporations. These include Jaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali and Udaipur. The figures available so far also show the BJP making gains across several municipal councils. In Jaipur Municipal Corporation, 35 wards had been declared in the figures provided, with BJP winning 22, Congress 12 and an Independent one.

Ajmer had 18 declared wards, with BJP winning nine, Congress seven and Independents two. In Alwar, BJP had won 15, Congress nine and Independents seven among the declared wards. The wider trends also point to a strong BJP performance across Rajasthan's urban local bodies. Counting for the civic polls began on Monday, with results being declared progressively.

Why the result matters for Bhajan Lal Sharma

The civic poll results are particularly important for Sharma because the Chief Minister made the election campaign a high-profile exercise. His roadshows across 10 cities gave the BJP's campaign a direct leadership push. For the Chief Minister, the results also provide an opportunity to assess the BJP's urban support base under his leadership. If the current trends translate into final victories across a large number of bodies, the performance will strengthen the BJP's position in urban Rajasthan.

The elections have been held across 309 urban local bodies, with counting taking place on September 14.

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Jaipur Municipal Corporation Election 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners