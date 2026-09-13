'Doing politics over menu': Kiren Rijiju vs Rahul Gandhi over all vegetarian food at BRICS gala dinner

A row erupted over the menu at the BRICS gala dinner on Saturday, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday taking a veiled dig at the government over the all vegetarian food that was severed to the delegates.

Sharing a photo of 'chole bhature' on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha took a subtle dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and pointed out that 80 per cent of the Indians are non-vegetarians.

He was referring to the all vegetarian menu at the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the leaders and delegates of the BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam.

"For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature," the Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli said.

Rijiju hits back at Gandhi

Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju targeted Gandhi and the Congress, saying the guests at the gala dinner cherished the Indian vegetarian cuisine at the gala dinner, adding that the grand old party must avoid doing politics over it.

"I can't believe that Congress party is making politics even on the food menu served to the leaders of BRICS nations. Our guests relished Indian vegetarian cuisine which are rich in flavor and nutritional variety with diverse regional traditions," he said on X without naming Gandhi.

The menu at BRICS gala dinner

According to the government, 'Khandvi mille', a feuille steamed gram-flour roll, and 'khumb galouti', pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls, were served as starters during BRICS gala dinner. The main course included 'paneer lababdar', 'gucchi marmik' -- Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus -- and 'carrot bean poriyal'.

The other items served at the dinenr were 'thakkali belle saaru' -- light lentil broth, millet pulao, beetroot raita, and assorted Indian breads. 'Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi' and 'shahtoot phirni' were in the desserts.

The gala dinner was served to the accompaniment of a performance by an ensemble of over 100 artistes drawn largely from India, as well as other member countries of BRICS.

ALSO READ:

Paneer Lababdar on PM Modi's BRICS menu used shallots instead of onions, here's what makes them different