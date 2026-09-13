Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi meet Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim amid BRICS Summit; here's what they discussed

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for a breakfast meeting on Sunday, September 13 on sidelines of BRICS Summit and discussed India-Malaysia ties. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present during the meeting.

In a post on X, the Malaysian PM wrote, "Had the opportunity once again to meet my good friend, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Indian Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, this morning over breakfast. This brief meeting provided space for us to exchange views on the latest international and regional developments."



The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ibrahim held talks focusing on cooperation in the areas of trade, semiconductors, infrastructure and defence. The two leaders had met on the margins of the BRICS Summit here, as reported by news agency PTI.

Malaysian PM arrives in Keralam to meet prominent Sunni scholar



Meanwhile, the Malaysian PM had arrived in Keralam to meet prominent Sunni scholar and Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, ahead of Malaysia's general election scheduled for 2027. Ibrahim was received at Karipur airport in Malappuram district by state Agriculture Minister T Siddique on behalf of the state government, according to a statement issued by the district administration. MP E T Mohammed Basheer, MLAs T P Ashraf Ali and T V Ibrahim, Chief Secretary A Jayathilak, Malappuram District Collector Vinay Goyal, District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John, Vijayakumar, IFS, and State Protocol Officer Aravind B S were also present, the statement said.

Ibrahim will hold discussions with Kanthapuram at the Markaz campus in Kozhikode and attend a special reception at the Markaz Convention Centre, followed by a dinner hosted by the scholar. A discussion on education, knowledge and social development, involving prominent figures from religious, political and social spheres, will also be held at Markaz, organisers said.

Malaysian PM's impromptu rendition of Kishore Kumar's evergreen classic won hearts online

However, the Malaysian PM went viral and won hearts online for his impromptu rendition of Kishore Kumar's evergreen classic "Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat". Anwar Ibrahim was seen singing "Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat", the popular song from the 1965 Bollywood film 'Teen Deviyan'. The song was originally sung by legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar, with music composed by S.D. Burman and lyrics penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

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Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim sings Kishore Kumar's 'Khwab Ho Tum' at BRICS Summit in Delhi