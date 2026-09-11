Post-meet camaraderie: PM Modi, Putin take car ride after bilateral talks | WATCH

The bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin was once again on the display, as the two leaders shared a car to head to the INNOPROM Exhibition at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Videos have gone viral on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms that showed PM Modi and the Russian leader taking the car to head to the exhibition.

The Prime Minister's close rapport with Putin has been on the display several times, with the two leaders sharing car rides on multiple occasions.

They had shared a ride in Putin's Aurus Limousine during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin in 2025. Before this, they took a car ride to travel to the opening ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games after their bilateral meeting in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on SCO sidelines.

The Modi-Putin bilateral meet

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Putin held bilateral talks at the Bharat Mandapam, with focus on strengthening the defence, energy and trade ties between New Delhi and Moscow. The meeting was crucial, as Russia has reiterated that it remains committed to delivering the remaining S-400 air-defence systems, while remaining open to providing India with the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter aircraft.

Trade discussions were also at the centerstage during the talks, with the two sides focusing on reaching the ambitious trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030.

Putin and PM Modi had also met on sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek last week, where the Indian leader called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and urged Putin to shift from an "endless war towards the end of war". PM Modi has on several occasions called for ending the conflict with Ukraine, urging that all differences must be resolved via dialogue and diplomacy.

"Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, we support all efforts towards an early end to conflict and the establishment of peace; furthermore, eradicating terrorism in all its forms is our shared commitment," PM Modi had said, while briefing reporters last week on SCO sidelines.

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