CBI registers FIR in Disha Salian case on orders from Bombay High Court

Mumbai:

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered an FIR in the Disha Salian case on the orders of the Bombay High Court for a thorough probe into the case. The development comes as Sushant Sunh Rajput's manager died suspiciously after falling from the roof. Now the CBI will investigate the whole matter.

Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020

It should be noted that Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Notably, her death earlier was recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Recently, the Bombay High Court had directed the CBI to register an FIR and investigate the circumstances surrounding Salian's death.

While hearing of the matter, a Division Bench of Justice Bharti Dangre and Justice Manjusha Deshpande had raised concerns over the registration of only an ADR despite allegations by Salian's family that she was murdered. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had also noted that copies of the post-mortem report and the ADR had not been provided to Salian's family even five years after her death.

Satish Salian says he provided all details for probe

After the court's order, Salian's father, Satish Salian, had said that he had provided investigating authorities with details of the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death and expressed confidence that the proceedings would begin soon.

While speaking to ANI last week, Satish Salian said he had told investigators what he knew about the events surrounding his daughter's death and provided names of several individuals whom he wanted authorities to examine.

Satish says he stated facts exactly as they were

He stated the facts exactly as they were and told them everything that happened to his daughter. “I listed all the names: Aditya, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, and the bodyguards. They noted everything down. They said they would take action based on what I told them; the proceedings would begin in a few days,” he said.

Now the CBI probe has drawn attention from Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who recently expressed hope in the investigation. After sharing a video on social media, Shweta said, “Truth has its own power… it can be suppressed for some time, troubled, but it cannot be defeated.” Moreover, she also welcomed the CBI inquiry into Salian's case, saying it had given hope to many of Rajput's followers.

With inputs from ANI

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