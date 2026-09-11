Putin on one side, Iran's Pezeshkian on another: PM Modi's striking BRICS pic carries Global South pitch

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday walked alongside several BRICS leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, along the red carpet at the BRICS Business Forum 2026 in New Delhi.

Modi was seen holding hands with the leaders as they walked together, highlighting the close engagement among members of the grouping in the current geopolitical context. BRICS currently comprises 11 countries - Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.

According to background information on India’s 2026 BRICS chairship, the grouping’s member countries together account for around 49.5 per cent of the world’s population, 40 per cent of global GDP and 26 per cent of global trade.

Why the timing matters

The image was particularly striking given the current geopolitical backdrop. Iran remains at the centre of a conflict that has disrupted energy supplies and maritime trade, while Russia continues to face sweeping Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Despite these tensions, India has maintained open channels with both countries while continuing to strengthen its strategic partnership with the United States and other Western nations.

PM Modi stresses maritime safety, stronger trade ties

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum, PM Modi called on member countries to convert their growing economic strength into greater investment and stronger business partnerships. He stressed that secure sea routes, freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers were essential for the uninterrupted flow of global trade.

“Global trade can only progress if sea lanes are secure, supply routes remain open, and seafarers are safe. Therefore, India is a staunch supporter of freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers,” he said.

Modi also proposed that BRICS identify and address its 10 biggest trade barriers, facilitate the entry of 100 BRICS startups into other member markets every year and create 1,000 new business partnerships annually.

Modi, Putin discuss conflicts and diplomacy

On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Modi also met Putin and discussed India-Russia engagement in the multilateral sphere, particularly cooperation within BRICS under India’s 2026 chairship, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two leaders discussed the war in the Middle East and conflicts in the Black Sea region, which have affected maritime trade and raised concerns over the safety and security of Indian sailors.

“Dialogue and diplomacy stand of utmost importance on the path to resolving conflicts, and India remains committed to assisting in any peace efforts,” Modi told Putin, reiterating that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only way forward to resolve such conflicts.

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