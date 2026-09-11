Hyundai launches Lounge Editions of Creta, Creta Electric and Alcazar at Rs 19.22 Lakh onwards

New Delhi:

Hyundai just rolled out Lounge Edition versions of the Creta, Creta Electric, and Alcazar, looking to shake up the SUV market with a focus on rear-seat luxury and entertainment. Basically, these new models are all about making those back seats more comfortable and adding some high-tech touches — plus, there are plenty of cosmetic tweaks inside and out to make them stand out.

Here’s the deal on pricing: the Creta Lounge Edition starts at Rs 19.22 lakh, the Alcazar at Rs 21.81 lakh, and the Creta Electric comes in at Rs 24.34 lakh. Remember, those prices are ex-showroom.

11.6-inch rear entertainment screen

The headline feature is an 11.6-inch entertainment screen mounted in the back seat. It’s not just for show either; you can stream OTT platforms, play games, mirror your phone, and download apps from a certified store. They’ve paired it with Hyundai’s Bose eight-speaker premium audio system — so you get crisp sound from every corner. Hyundai has families, frequent travellers, and people who prefer being chauffeured in mind with this package.

Lounge edition gets new interior and exterior touches

Let’s talk about the design. Lounge Edition models get cabin updates like silver interior inserts, Moonwhite ambient lighting, new upholstery patterns, and headrest cushions with branding. Outside, there’s a striking Golden Bronze paint option with blacked-out details — roof rails, rear spoiler, and more, giving the SUVs a distinct, sporty vibe.

Hyundai Creta Lounge Edition

The Creta Lounge Edition builds on the King trim and comes with two engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol paired with an IVT or a 1.5-litre diesel with an automatic gearbox. You’ll spot black finishes on the front and rear skid plates, side sills, C-pillars, and mirrors, finished off with 18-inch matte-black alloy wheels. Pricing starts at Rs 19.22 lakh and tops out at Rs 20.46 lakh.

Five-seater Alcazar Lounge edition

The Alcazar Lounge Edition makes a big change — it’s now a five-seater, dropping the third row for added luggage space and giving rear passengers more room to stretch out. It’s based on the Signature trim and sticks with the 1.5-litre diesel automatic combo. Extras include a voice-activated panoramic sunroof and those sleek black wheels and accents. The five-seater Alcazar Lounge is priced at Rs 21.81 lakh, with a dual-tone option costing a bit more at Rs 21.96 lakh.

Creta Electric Lounge Edition

As for the Creta Electric Lounge Edition, it sits on the Excellence Long Range variant. It shares all the entertainment perks and cabin upgrades, plus throws in a dashcam and wireless charging for folks in the back. The exterior is packed with blacked-out trim and 17-inch black aero alloy wheels. You’ll pay between Rs 24.34 lakh and Rs 25.22 lakh, depending on the color and whether you want a home charger thrown in.

No mechanical changes

Mechanically, nothing changes. Hyundai’s sticking with the same engines and powertrains — the Creta Lounge keeps both petrol and diesel options; Alcazar Lounge is diesel-automatic only; and the Creta Electric Lounge carries over its long-range electric setup.

With these offers, Hyundai is not reinventing the wheel with these Lounge Editions, but they are turning up the dial on comfort and luxury, especially for rear-seat passengers.

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