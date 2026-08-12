Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq teased with triple-screen dashboard and redesigned cabin

New Delhi:

Mahindra, one of the leading names in the SUV market, has reportedly released the first teaser for the BE 6 Sporteq, which can be viewed on its official website. The teaser confirms a major change to its electric SUV lineup, with the highlight being the car itself. The main attraction this time is the triple-screen dashboard. It is the same setup that you will see on some of Mahindra’s latest models.

The official reveal for the car will take place on August 15. Named Sporteq, the new car is set to slot in above the current versions and probably become the new flagship for the BE 6.

A redesigned dashboard is also coming

That dashboard has three 12.3-inch displays lined up: one for the instrument cluster and the others managing infotainment duties. Mahindra debuted this layout with the XEV 9e, and it has been used in models like the XUV 7XO and XEV 9S since then.

Along with the three displays, Mahindra is giving the dashboard a full redesign. The current BE 6 has a distinct halo wrapping the driver; the Sporteq replaces that with a classic, straight-across dash. Honestly, that will fix a few headaches, like the limited space for an extra cup holder and poor access to the wireless charging pad and USB Type-C ports. The new setup should make things more convenient.

Inside, the Sporteq adds tan upholstery on the seats and dashboard, giving the cabin an upgraded, more premium vibe.

Lower variants could retain two screens

The lower trims will likely stick with the dual-screen setup, so only the top-spec Sporteq gets the triple-screen treatment. That way, Mahindra gives the flagship a unique identity without overhauling the whole range.

No major mechanical changes expected

Do not expect big mechanical changes, though. The BE 6 Sporteq will probably stick with the same 59kWh and 79kWh batteries, but Mahindra has not said if both will be available with the new variant. The larger battery still runs a rear-mounted electric motor pushing out 286hp and 380Nm of torque, delivering up to 682km claimed range on a single charge.

Current BE 6 pricing runs from Rs. 18.90 lakh to Rs. 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sporteq will sit at the top and, as you would guess, should cost a little extra.

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