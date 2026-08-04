Jeep India August offers: Save up to Rs. 1.65 lakh on Meridian, Rs. 1.5 lakh on Compass

New Delhi:

Jeep India is rolling out big discounts this August, so if you have been eyeing a Meridian or Compass, now is the time to take another look. The promotions include cash discounts, corporate benefits, and some extra perks for select customers. Just a heads up, as these deals do not cover the Jeep Wrangler, and the Grand Cherokee is already off the market for 2026 because all units have been sold.

Discounts are not the same everywhere as they depend on the city, dealership, and whether the vehicle’s in stock. So, double-check with your local Jeep dealer to see exactly how much you can save.

Jeep Meridian: Up to Rs. 1.65 lakh in savings

This month, the Meridian comes with the biggest discounts- up to Rs 1.65 lakh in total benefits. If you pick up a MY2024 model, you get corporate perks up to Rs. 1.3 lakh. On top of that, doctors and leasing companies can grab an extra Rs. 30,000 off, making the package even sweeter.

The Meridian runs on a 2.0-litre diesel engine with 170hp, paired to either a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic. Some variants get 4x4, and current prices run from Rs. 23.33 lakh to Rs. 38.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Compass: Discounts up to Rs. 1.5 lakh

The Compass is not left behind, as buyers can get up to Rs. 1.5 lakh off, depending on the variant and where you buy. Corporate benefits can hit Rs. 1.10 lakh, while doctors and leasing companies get an extra Rs. 15,000 incentive. It’s not quite as much as the Meridian, but still a good deal.

Under the hood, the Compass has the same 170hp, 2.0-litre diesel, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic. You can pick between 4x2 and 4x4 versions, depending on what you need. Prices start at Rs. 17.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 30.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Should you make the purchase now?

If you want a premium diesel SUV, August stacks up as a good month to grab a Jeep. With these discounts and special benefits—especially for professionals—the actual buying price drops a lot.

Just remember, these offers depend on the dealer’s stock and your location, so reach out to your nearest Jeep showroom to confirm what’s available before you make your booking.

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