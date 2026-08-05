Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift launched at Rs 13.69 lakh: Gets ADAS, bigger display and premium features

New Delhi:

Mahindra just rolled out the refreshed Scorpio N facelift for India, kicking off at Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and topping out at Rs 25.50 lakh. They didn’t mess with the SUV’s bold look or engine lineup, but this update packs in a lot more tech and comfort. Scorpio N’s been a hit since its 2022 launch—over 3.8 lakh people already bought one. Now, with even more features, Mahindra is aiming to lock down its spot in the SUV world.

Available in multiple variants

There’s a wide range of variants to pick from: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8S, Z8T, and Z8L.

If you go for the top-notch Z8L, you can choose between a 6 or 7-seater. The facelift units have started reaching dealerships, and buyers should start getting their hands on them pretty soon.

Exterior gets subtle updates

On the outside, things look mostly the same—tough and muscular. But Mahindra gave the higher trims fresh 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, which definitely sharpen up the style. Lower variants stick with the old wheels. A headline change is the 540-degree Surround View System paired with a Blind View Monitor. With these, parking and off-roading get safer and way less stressful.

Cabin receives a major technology upgrade

Step inside, though, and the changes are obvious. The new 12.29-inch floating HD touchscreen immediately catches your eye, sitting above 6 physical shortcut buttons so you don’t have to dig through menus on the go. The instrument cluster is now fully digital too—10.24 inches and crisp, making everything feel a lot more high-end.

Level 2 ADAS and premium features continue

Mahindra added some handy new features like a 65W USB Type-C fast charger, a panoramic sunroof, and an “Adventure Statistics” display that tracks engine info, G-forces, altitude, and all sorts of off-road details. The overall dashboard layout is still familiar, but those display upgrades really boost the cabin vibe.

The top variants continue to get the good stuff: Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a punchy 12-speaker Sony audio system, ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake, leather upholstery, power-adjusted driver’s seat, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. ADAS is still limited to the Z8L, so if you want the most advanced safety features, you know where to look.

Petrol and diesel engines remain unchanged

No changes under the hood. You still get the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol or the 2.2-litre mHawk turbo-diesel. Both engines can come with six-speed manual or automatic gearboxes.

The company kept offering both two- and four-wheel drive, but 4WD is still exclusive to the diesel Z8T and Z8L, whether you prefer stick or auto.

With its smarter tech, bigger screens, and attention-grabbing upgrades, the new Scorpio N facelift is primed to win over even more fans in India’s crowded SUV scene.

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