Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara Facelifts to launch by March 2027: What to expect

New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki is getting ready to push some updates for the Brezza, Fronx, and Grand Vitara. They are planning phased launches, aiming to get these facelifted SUVs out by March 2027. The lineup is part of Maruti’s bigger plan to roll out a bunch of new models in India over the next few years.

These refreshed SUVs won’t just get a nip and tuck—they’re in for real design changes, fresh features, and more powertrain options. Maruti wants to stay on top in the fast-moving SUV market, and it shows.

Maruti Brezza Facelift: Turbo-Petrol Engine Could Debut

Starting with the Brezza facelift, this one should be first on the list. Test mules are already on the road. The main buzz is around a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine joining the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol. That turbo unit is expected to hook up with a six-speed manual gearbox. And it’s not just the engine—expect a sharper-looking front with crisp LED lights, a bigger touchscreen in the middle, and a fresh layout for the cabin. There’s even talk about a CNG tank mounted under the body, which would clear up more boot space than the current setup.

Fronx Facelift may bring strong Hybrid technology

Next is the Fronx facelift, where things start to get techy. This update should bring new looks and features, but the headline is Maruti’s first locally developed strong hybrid system. Reports say the setup uses a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine as a generator in a series-hybrid format. Maruti is chasing fuel efficiency over 35kmpl—if they hit that, the Fronx could set a new benchmark in its class. The facelifted Fronx might also pack radar-based ADAS features, like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and emergency braking.

Grand Vitara to get more premium features

There is the Grand Vitara, Maruti’s flagship SUV. It's in line for a proper upgrade: expect a new front grille, tweaked bumpers, updated alloy wheels, and more. Inside, look for extra premium touches—a bigger infotainment screen and the addition of a powered tailgate. You’ll still get the current 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol and Toyota’s 1.5-litre strong-hybrid. On top of that, the facelift may deliver Level 2 ADAS features and an underbody CNG tank to boost practicality.

Focus on technology and efficiency

In short, Maruti Suzuki is doubling down on tech, safety, and fuel efficiency across its SUV lineup. If all these updates make it into production, the refreshed Brezza, Fronx, and Grand Vitara will become even more attractive to buyers who want efficient, well-equipped SUVs that don’t feel behind the times.