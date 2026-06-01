Upcoming Jeep Global SUV to use Tata Sierra's ARGOS platform, will be built in India for global markets

New Delhi:

Stellantis, a leading global automaker dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose their automobile, has just dropped some big news for India’s auto scene: the next global Jeep SUV will ride on Tata Motors’ ARGOS platform. This isn’t just about borrowing a chassis- the new Jeep will be designed, engineered, and built right here in India. After that, they will ship it to more than 50 countries, including markets in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South America.

Stellantis laid out the plan during its 2026 Investor Day. Executives spelt out how they are tapping into Tata’s know-how for this fresh Jeep, which is on track for a 2028 debut.

Tata's ARGOS platform chosen for new Jeep

Now, Stellantis has not yet officially named the platform, but everyone in the industry is pointing to ARGOS—the same new-age architecture that Tata launched with the Sierra. ARGOS stands for All-Terrain Ready, Omni-Energy, and Geometry Scalable. It’s built to handle everything: petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric powertrains. All-wheel drive? It’s got that baked in, which matters for Jeep since every lineup needs at least one true 4x4 model worldwide.

Tata to Supply Engine as Well

That’s not all Tata’s doing. They’re also supplying their 1.5-litre turbocharged direct-injection (TGDI) petrol engine for the SUV. This engine already powers Tata’s newest models, and it’s ready for tough Euro 7 and BS7 emission norms. It’s good to go for both India and international markets.

But let’s clear something up: this isn’t a full-blown joint development. Tata is supplying the platform and engine. Jeep handles everything else—design, engineering, interiors, and product development. Tata won’t have a direct hand in how the vehicle turns out or how well it sells.

Why Stellantis Chose ARGOS

They looked at plenty of options. Their global STLA-M architecture was considered, but it turned out to be too pricey to localise for India and other emerging markets. Building a completely new platform did not make sense either, as it required too much money and time. The Citroen platform Stellantis already uses in India didn’t cut it for Jeep’s needs, either.

No all-wheel drive. Not ready for the next-gen electronics and connected tech that future Jeeps require.

Made in India, exported worldwide

ARGOS, on the other hand, checks all the boxes. Modern electrical system, support for AWD, and the flexibility for everything from petrol to electric. That’s hard to beat.

Production will happen at the Ranjangaon plant near Pune. This facility is already a joint venture between Tata and Stellantis, building vehicles for both brands. With the new Jeep, Stellantis wants to ramp up local sourcing from about 65 per cent today to nearly 90 per cent. That will keep costs down and further cement India’s reputation as a serious manufacturing hub.

This deal could shake things up for both Jeep and Tata. For Jeep, it’s a lifeline in India; models like the Compass and Meridian have lost ground as rivals flood the market and the lack of petrol options tanks their numbers. For Tata, it’s a badge of honour; global automakers are putting faith in Indian engineering. Their platform and engine will now power Jeeps sold in dozens of countries.

Jeep and Tata Motors’ future

All in all, it’s another signal that Indian auto tech is stepping out onto the world stage. Tata joins a small club of manufacturers whose homegrown platforms are being picked for international products.

When this Jeep rolls out in 2028, it won’t just be another export. It’ll be one of the most important Made-in-India vehicles to hit global markets.