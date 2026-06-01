Sandisk launches FIFA World Cup 2026 official storage collection in India, prices start at Rs 3769

New Delhi:

SanDisk just rolled out its official FIFA World Cup 2026 storage collection in India, right when football fever is picking up steam. This new lineup targets the super fans, content creators, and pros who are willing to capture and stash their favourite moments during the tournament, which is shaping up to be absolutely massive in terms of global attention and shared content.

These storage devices not only store files but also wear the World Cup spirit proudly. Each one features designs inspired by the big event and its host countries, so you are not just getting a tool, but you will be grabbing a piece of memorabilia. Pre-orders are already live in India.

Official FIFA World Cup 2026 storage products

The SANDISK USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition and the SANDISK Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition. They have been designed for collectors or anyone who loves a special touch, there is even a premium Gold Edition USB-C Flash Drive. And they all sport the official FIFA World Cup 2026 logo, which sets them apart from your typical storage drives.

Designed for fans and content creators

If you’re a fan who creates content related to football or creative merchandise, or just someone who is planning to document every goal, fan meet-up, and celebration, these drives are designed for you.

The USB-C flash drive is shaped like a whistle, lets you move files fast and keeps your content organised across all your devices. The portable SSD is built to handle big photo and video files, making backups quick and painless.

On the road or in the thick of the action, these products are made to last. They’re sturdy enough for travel and daily use, whether you’re heading into stadiums or working from the sidelines.

FIFA World Cup 2026 storage collection: Key Features

SANDISK USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition

Whistle-inspired design

Fast file transfers

Portable and compact form factor

Available in 64GB and 128GB storage capacities

SANDISK Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition

It supports up to 1TB storage capacity

Supports high-speed backups and file transfers

Suitable for photos, videos and large media files

Durable design for travel and everyday use

Price and availability in India

The FIFA World Cup 2026 collection from SanDisk is available for purchase on Amazon India.

Here are the variants and the price details:

SANDISK USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition (64GB storage): Rs 3,769

SANDISK USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition (128GB): Rs 5,499

SANDISK USB-C Flash Drive FIFA World Cup 2026 Gold Edition (128GB): Rs 6,629

SANDISK Portable SSD FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition (1TB): Rs 24,779

SanDisk brings a collector's item for football fans

Overall, if you are looking ahead to the FIFA World Cup and finding a way to keep your memories sharp and your gear looking fresh, then SanDisk’s special edition lineup is tough to beat.

It’s storage that means something—and for football fans, that goes a long way.