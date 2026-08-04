New Kia Seltos unveiled with 27-inch display, 200PS turbo engine and more

New Delhi:

Kia just pulled the wraps off the new-generation Seltos for China, and it’s clear they’ve gone all out. Developed with Yueda Kia, this SUV sports a bunch of exclusive features for the Chinese market—a futuristic cabin, a bigger infotainment display, more upmarket gadgets, and a powerful turbo-petrol engine. Pre-bookings start August 13 in China, and deliveries at dealerships will follow soon after.

Similar dimensions to India-spec Seltos

On the outside, the new Seltos is pretty much the same size as the facelifted Indian version—measuring 4,460mm long, 1,830mm wide, and 1,640mm tall, with a 2,690mm wheelbase. Compared to the outgoing Chinese Seltos, it’s grown:

75mm longer

30mm wider

The wheelbase stretches 60mm more

The front end shows off Kia’s latest Star-Map LED lighting, a wider grille with vertical accents, a muscular skid plate, flush door handles, and fresh alloy wheels. Around the back, you’ll find connected LED tail lamps, a tucked-away rear wiper, and a new bumper design. For those wanting something sportier, the X-Line brings blacked-out trim and unique exterior touches.

Bigger boot and smarter practicality

Storage gets better, too. The China model carries a 483-litre boot—bigger than the 447-litre trunk in the India-spec Seltos. Fold the back seats, and you get 1,454 litres of space. Kia has thrown in smart details like an adjustable boot floor, removable cargo hooks, and an ‘Add Gear’ mounting system, all aimed at making the Seltos more practical for everyday life.

27-inch display headlines the interior

Inside, the main attraction is a massive 27-inch ultra-wide display powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8295P processor, standard across all trims. There’s also a 10-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver.

The infotainment system supports:

Split-screen functionality

Connected car technology

Chinese navigation and entertainment apps

Baidu Ernie AI integration

Apple CarPlay

Huawei HiCar

Carlink smartphone connectivity

Here’s a fun twist: the front passenger can play games on the big screen using a wireless controller, just like in some newer connected cars.

Other premium features include the following:

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger

100W USB Type-C charging port

Powered driver's seat

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Eight-speaker Bose sound system

Physical climate control buttons

Level 2 ADAS and powerful Turbo engine

Under the hood, you get two choices. The base engine is a 1.5-litre petrol putting out 115PS and 144Nm, paired with an IVT automatic. The highlight is definitely the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol in higher trims—200PS and 253Nm—paired with an 8-speed torque converter auto, not a dual-clutch.

The SUV also offers drive modes:

Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart drive modes

Snow, Mud and Sand terrain modes

For safety and tech, Kia steps up with Level 2 ADAS—think adaptive cruise control, lane-following, blind-spot monitoring, a surround-view camera, remote parking assist, and safe-exit warning.

Will these features come to India?

For now, Kia has not said anything official about the India launch. Chinese models often have their own set of tech and gear, so folks in India will have to wait to see if things like the 27-inch display or the punchy turbo engine come their way in future updates.

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