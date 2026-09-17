Hyundai Bayon launched with CNG option and Level 2 ADAS in India: What to expect

New Delhi:

Hyundai is reportedly planning to launch the Bayon in India just in time for the festive season, bringing yet another compact SUV to its lineup. The Bayon will fit somewhere between the Venue and the next-generation Creta, filling a noticeable gap in Hyundai’s portfolio.

Hyundai Bayon to get CNG option in India

The Indian Bayon variant is set to offer a factory-fitted CNG option. If that happens, this will be Hyundai’s first SUV over 4 metres in India with CNG right from the factory. The CNG tank is likely to be tucked under the floor, so you will not lose out on space in the cabin or the boot. Alongside the CNG version, expect to see a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine under the hood.

Transmission choices should include a 6-speed manual and a CVT, but Hyundai’s keeping the final specs under wraps until launch.

Level 2 ADAS could be offered

Tech-wise, the Bayon's shaping up to be strong on safety and convenience. Level 2 ADAS is on the cards, which means features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and more active safety gear. The Bayon should also get six airbags as standard. We will have to wait a bit longer for the full list of safety features and variant-wise details.

Hyundai Bayon expected to get dual 10.25-inch screens

Step inside, and you’ll find a fresh, modern dashboard with two 10.25-inch screens — one for infotainment and the other for the driver’s display. That’s not all; wireless phone charging and an electric sunroof are also expected, making the Bayon one of Hyundai’s more feature-rich compact SUVs.

New Bayon gets distinctive crossover design

On the outside, the Bayon leans into crossover territory but does not let go of those SUV vibes. You will spot arrow-shaped LED DRLs, a bold low-set front grille, connected LED tail lamps, and lots of body cladding. The design aims for a strong, wide look without losing its crossover appeal.

Hyundai Bayon India launch timeline

As for timing, Hyundai has confirmed the Bayon for India, targeting a launch around October or November. Between the new tech, CNG option, and its striking design, the Bayon is ready to spice up Hyundai’s compact SUV range. We will learn more about pricing, trims, and final specs as we get closer to the official debut.

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